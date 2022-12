NAP

No Risk des Flos - 14:45 Wetherby

No Risk des Flos is from a good family and, though he was a four-time winner over hurdles, the switch to fences was always going to be the making of him and he left the bare form of his debut in this sphere well behind when winning over course and distance last month.

He had clearly come on for his reappearance fitness-wise, but his jumping was also much more assured, accurate throughout and the manner in which he forged clear on the run-in suggests he has plenty more to offer. No Risk des Flos is now 7 lb higher and pitched into a stronger handicap, but he is clearly a horse who has the potential for much better and he looks a horse to follow over fences.

No. 7 No Risk Des Flos (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Fergus Gregory

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 134

NEXT BEST

Bass Rock - 13:35 Wetherby

Bass Rock was useful over hurdles last season, but he is very much a chaser on looks, and he made an excellent start over fences with a very assured win at Carlisle last month.

That looked a deep race on paper, too, but Bass Rock proved in a different league to his opposition, going with plenty of zest and a superb leap at the third-last more or less settled matters. There should be plenty more to come from him now and he is expected to prove this mark a lenient one on his handicap debut in this sphere.

No. 2 Bass Rock (Fr) SBK 1/1 EXC 1.98 Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 139