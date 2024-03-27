Wetherby Racing Tips: Kinder Kid the one to beat

A Wetherby Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Wetherby Nap - 17:05 - Back Kinder Kid

Kinder Kid was well suited by the step up to three miles when opening his account in ready fashion over course and distance last week and is fully expected to follow up here under a 7 lb penalty.

The Tina Jackson-trained novice had shaped as though in need of more of a test on his previous start at Wetherby and duly improved when beating Mister Barclay by seven lengths last time, always well placed and taking over in front from the long-time leader after four out.

Out of a half-sister to useful staying chaser Final Nudge, Kinder Kid is still unexposed over this sort of trip and should be hard to beat in an ordinary race.

Back Kinder Kid on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Wetherby Next Best - 14:45 - Back Made For You

It's more than a year since Made For You got his head in front for Olly Murphy, but the drop in grade into this seller gives him a good opportunity to put that right.

While he needs to put a lesser run at Sandown behind him last time, he had the excuse of losing a shoe, and a return to the sort of form which saw him finish third under top weight at Leicester in January would make him the one to beat.

The longer trip is in his favour too and, whilst normally the mount of inexperienced conditionals, he has title-chasing Sean Bowen in the saddle this time. Art of Diplomacy rates as his main rival on form but that one has a two-year absence to overcome.

Back Made For You on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Wetherby Each Way - 15:20 - Back Harel du Marais

Royal Mer is likely to be a short price in his bid to register a fourth win of the season but David Pipe's gelding is on a career-high mark as a result and Harel du Marais makes more appeal for Mark Walford as an each-way option.

Whilst still seeking a first career success, Harel du Marais has made the frame numerous times over hurdles and made a promising chasing debut at Leicester in January when fourth to Johnny Mac in a handicap.

He was a beaten third when falling at the last at Sedgefield last time, but had jumped well the time before and can feature with a hood back on, having run well in the headgear over hurdles in the past.