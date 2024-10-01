Wednesday Racing Tips: Timeform say 11/8 Willem Twee will take plenty of beating

Chalk Mountain can complete a hat-trick

Willem Twee hard to beat

Heat of Passion can get back on the up

Chalk Mountain is a four-time winner, all of which have come on the all-weather, and he arrives in fantastic form having won his last two starts over this trip at Southwell and Wolverhampton.

He quickly returned to form back on an artificial surface for the first time this year when resuming winning ways at Southwell last month, proving better than ever in the process, travelling smoothly and just shaken up to assert.

Chalk Mountain ran to a similar level when following up under a penalty six days later, doing most of his work on the bridle and value for much more than the official margin. He is just 4 lb higher now and is well up to completing a hat-trick from a good draw in stall 2.

Recommended Bet Back Chalk Mountain in the 17:10 Kempton SBK 7/2

Willem Twee is a relatively lightly-raced five-year-old who has a very good record on the all-weather, winning twice last season over this course and distance and in listed company at Lingfield.

He ran very well when third in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle in June, too, and that form has worked out very well, with the winner going on to win the Group 1 Sprint Cup at Haydock, and the runner-up winning the Group 2 Park Stakes at Doncaster.

Willem Twee also proved better than ever when winning a competitive Racing League handicap at Wolverhampton last time from a BHA mark of 106. That was a decidedly smart effort and the return to this track with its longer straight is sure to suit his run style better. He is very much the one to beat on form.

Recommended Bet Back Willem Twee in the 17:45 Kempton SBK 11/8

Heat of Passion was a €350,000 purchase as a yearling and is related to some smart winners, namely Glorious Fever and Time Warp. She progressed well in each of her first three starts at up to an extended mile, but she was much improved when making a winning handicap debut at Southwell.

She relished the step up to 11 furlongs on that occasion, strong in the betting and winning with any amount in hand. She made the running on that occasion and easily stretched clear in the closing stages, but wasn't in the same form turned out under a penalty eight days later.

Heat of Passion may have found that run coming too soon, but she has been freshened up since, and she remains with plenty of potential as a middle-distance handicapper, likely to be rated higher than her current mark of 79 in the future.

Recommended Bet Back Heat of Passion in the 18:20 Kempton SBK 11/2

