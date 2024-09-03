Wednesday Racing Tips: More to come from Ashariba up in trip say Timeform

Fiscal Policy can follow up

More to come from Kensington Hope

Ashariba can progress again up in trip

Kensington Hope's sales price decreased to 40,000 guineas at the breeze-ups earlier this year and, while she didn't shape with much encouragement on her first two starts, she caught the eye on her qualifying run over six furlongs at Goodwood 12 days ago.

She started at 100/1 that day, so clearly not much was expected, but she left the impression that that run didn't get anywhere near to the bottom of her, racing off the pace, still displaying signs of greenness and doing all of her best work at the finish.

This step up to seven furlongs seems sure to suit, and given that she finished with plenty of running left last time, there should be plenty more to come. Kensington Hope is open to improvement now sent handicapping and this mark may well underestimate her.

Recommended Bet Back Kensington Hope in the 17:03 Southwell SBK 4/1

Fiscal Policy was a three-time winner for Daniel & Claire Kubler and he left his debut run for this yard well behind when resuming winning ways at Catterick last week.

He proved better than ever after six months off, racing in midfield but not getting a clear run under two furlongs out, switched soon after and produced to lead in the final furlong.

Fiscal Policy was comfortably on top at the line, beating one of the market leaders with ease, and connections have wisely turned him out under a penalty. There may be even more to come and he looks a big player.

Recommended Bet Back Fiscal Policy in the 19:15 Hamilton SBK 11/8

Ashariba has made a very promising start to her career, winning three of her six starts, and she produced a big career-best effort on her all-weather debut when winning over a mile and a quarter last month.

She beat the reopposing Historic City by a neck that day, who has since bolted up by five lengths at Hamilton to give the form a boost, and Ashariba meets that rival on just 1lb worse terms now.

Furthermore, she seems sure to relish this slightly longer trip, given she was very strong at the finish at Chelmsford, and she represents a yard that are going through a good spell at present.

Recommended Bet Back Ashariba in the 20:30 Kempton SBK 5/2

