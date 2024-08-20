Wednesday Racing Tips: King's Gambit can show true colours on Day One of York Ebor Festivalk

Ruling Court a very exciting prospect

Best yet to come from King's Gambit

City of Troy can rule the Juddmonte

It is a cracking renewal of the Acomb Stakes with two very exciting colts at the head of the betting in Ruling Court and The Lion In Winter.

Both looked something out of the ordinary when making winning debuts but it was Ruling Court who made the deepest impression. He was an extraordinarily expensive purchase at the breeze-ups this year, connections going to a remarkable €2,300,000 to secure his services.

Ruling Court was unsurprisingly all the rage in the betting ahead of his debut and, while he briefly looked in trouble turning into the straight, it was mightily impressive how he cruised into contention and the powered right away in the final furlong.

That performance was backed up by a very good timefigure and he was awarded the Timeform Large P after that success - as was The Lion In Winter - denoting he's open to significant improvement. Ruling Court holds an entry in the Dewhurst and he looks a most exciting prospect.

It is a cracking day of racing on day one of York's Ebor Festival, and the best bet on the card is King's Gambit, who goes up against Irish Derby winner Los Angeles in the Great Voltigeur.

He looked all over a pattern-class performer when making a winning return in the London Gold Cup at Newbury and he shaped like the best horse at the weights in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot.

King's Gambit was left in a poor position that day following a tardy start and deserved extra credit for finishing as close as he did. He wasn't suited by having to make his own running in the Sky Bet York Stakes last month, either, setting very steady fractions and essentially out speeded by a very likable Alflaila.

He now moves up to a trip he shapes as though he'll relish and, with Euphoric seemingly in the field to make sure the pace is honest for Los Angeles and Illinois , King's Gambit is fancied to show his true colours this time.

This looks a fantastic renewal of the Juddmonte International with some of the best middle-distance horses from around the world really giving it an international feel.

It is the Aidan O'Brien-trained City of Troy who is the one to beat, though. He quickly dispelled a very poor effort on his return in the 2000 Guineas when running out an excellent winner of the Derby at Epsom next time, proving two and three quarter lengths too strong for Ambiente Friendly.

City of Troy wasn't as visually impressive when following up in the Eclipse at Sandown last time, but that did come on softer ground, and the form has been boosted since, too, with the runner-up, Al Riffa, going on to comfortably win a Group 1 in Germany.

The return to faster ground in a race which should be more strongly run will bring out the best in City of Troy and he can confirm himself the best middle-distance performer around.