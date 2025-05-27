Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data includes a top-rated Horse In Focus to back at Kempton

Better to come from Moutai on handicap debut

Park Street can snap losing sequence

Vilaine Verlaine to build on encouraging comeback

Moutai failed to make a telling impact in three starts in maiden/ novice company, but he has offered some encouragement on each start and, as a tall sort with scope, retains the potential to do better so he still has the Timeform 'small p' for likely improver.

The Timeform report of his reappearance run at Doncaster described his performance as "very much a platform that he can build on", and he was awarded Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time. The report also pointed out that he'll be suited by stepping back up in trip to at least a mile, and he does so at Hamilton.

Moutai is a half-brother to several winners in France, including the smart Simona, and he fetched €225,000 at the breeze-ups, so his pedigree and price tag also offer hope that he can do better.

Recommended Bet Back Moutai in the 14:30 at Hamilton SBK 11/4

Park Street failed to win last season but he has eased in the weights as a consequence and he shaped as if capable of taking advantage of his current mark when an encouraging fourth here a couple of weeks ago.

Park Street was beaten a couple of lengths but he looked unlucky not to finish closer as he repeatedly met trouble in the straight before he was switched and ran on inside the final furlong.

His two most recent victories, achieved in 2023, both came at Beverley and he is now lower in the weights than for those wins. He is 2 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings but could be even further ahead based on the very pick of his efforts.

Recommended Bet Back Park Street in the 14:40 at Beverley SBK 4/1

Vilaine Verlaine ended her two-year-old campaign on the up, winning two of her final three starts of the season, and she produced a promising effort when fourth on her reappearance at Goodwood four weeks ago.

Vilaine Verlaine travelled smoothly under a patient ride and kept on well towards the centre of the course to run on into fourth close home, earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag with a view to stepping up in trip.

She duly tackles a longer trip here and, entitled to do better with a run under her belt, looks likely to give a good account having been eased 1 lb - she heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Vilaine Verlaine in the 19:52 at Kempton SBK 9/2

