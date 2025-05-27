Horse Racing Tips

Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data includes a top-rated Horse In Focus to back at Kempton

Horse racing at Kempton
The scene on the all-weather at Kempton

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Beverley, Hamilton and Kempton on Wednesday.

  • Better to come from Moutai on handicap debut

  • Park Street can snap losing sequence

  • Vilaine Verlaine to build on encouraging comeback

Hamilton, 14:30 - 'Horse In Focus' Moutai a likely improver

Moutai failed to make a telling impact in three starts in maiden/ novice company, but he has offered some encouragement on each start and, as a tall sort with scope, retains the potential to do better so he still has the Timeform 'small p' for likely improver.

The Timeform report of his reappearance run at Doncaster described his performance as "very much a platform that he can build on", and he was awarded Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time. The report also pointed out that he'll be suited by stepping back up in trip to at least a mile, and he does so at Hamilton. 

Moutai is a half-brother to several winners in France, including the smart Simona, and he fetched €225,000 at the breeze-ups, so his pedigree and price tag also offer hope that he can do better.

Recommended Bet

Back Moutai in the 14:30 at Hamilton

SBK11/4

Beverley, 14:40 - Top-rated Park Street can capitalise on lower mark

Park Street failed to win last season but he has eased in the weights as a consequence and he shaped as if capable of taking advantage of his current mark when an encouraging fourth here a couple of weeks ago.

Park Street was beaten a couple of lengths but he looked unlucky not to finish closer as he repeatedly met trouble in the straight before he was switched and ran on inside the final furlong. 

His two most recent victories, achieved in 2023, both came at Beverley and he is now lower in the weights than for those wins. He is 2 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings but could be even further ahead based on the very pick of his efforts.

Recommended Bet

Back Park Street in the 14:40 at Beverley

SBK4/1

Kempton, 19:52 - 'Horse In Focus' Vilaine Verlaine to appreciate longer trip

Vilaine Verlaine ended her two-year-old campaign on the up, winning two of her final three starts of the season, and she produced a promising effort when fourth on her reappearance at Goodwood four weeks ago.

Vilaine Verlaine travelled smoothly under a patient ride and kept on well towards the centre of the course to run on into fourth close home, earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag with a view to stepping up in trip.

She duly tackles a longer trip here and, entitled to do better with a run under her belt, looks likely to give a good account having been eased 1 lb - she heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb.

Recommended Bet

Back Vilaine Verlaine in the 19:52 at Kempton

SBK9/2

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

