Wednesday Racing Tips: Genesius can gain deserved success say Timeform

Horse racing at Bath
The runners head for home at Bath

Dave Ord outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Bath, Thirsk and Uttoxeter on Wednesday...

Grab the Value in the Uttoxeter opener

She's shown plenty in two starts over timber to date and Value Added has a great chance of opening her account.

Useful on the Flat, winning a Wolverhampton novice for Richard Hughes, she's taken well to her new discipline and finished a solid third at Stratford last time,

She was too free to get home over the two-and-a-quarter miles that day so the drop back to two miles on Wednesday is sure to suit and as a four-year-old she gets weight from most of her rivals. She has the Timeform 'p' to highlight she's a likely improver.

Recommended Bet

Back Value Added in the 14:10 at Uttoxeter

SBK3/1

Grounds for optimism over Genesius

Sir Mark Prescott has his team ticking over nicely right now and Genesius looks a big player for the team in this.

A course-and-distance winner last year, the son of Teofilio is just 1lb higher on Wednesday and has been running consistently well of late.

A two-length second to Karadia at Ripon last time, the cheekpieces come off at Thirsk but the key to his chance is the ground. The recent rain and easing of conditions is in his favour and that's not a comment that applies to many of his rivals.

Recommended Bet

Back Genesius in the 14:22 at Thirsk

SBK2/1

Rosa can bloom again

This is a competitive affair and plenty have chances but Firenze Rosa was right back to her best when winning at Brighton last time and is fancied to follow up.

The daughter of Zebedee has picked up a 4lb penalty, but she was well on top last time, bounding three lengths clear inside the final furlong.

The selection has a handy low draw and looks in the ideal pace to track what is forecast to be a strong pace.

Recommended Bet

Back Firenze Rosa in the 15:30 at Bath

SBK7/1

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

