Wednesday Racing Tips: Fond Farewell can make winning return say Timeform

Fond Farewell returns off a 314-day absence in the staying handicap at Catterick on Wednesday and he looks handicapped to have a big say.

The former John Joseph Murphy-trained horse won a Limerick handicap off 47 off a 203-day break last April and he was a good fourth off 50 in a Navan handicap when last seen, so he looks a player off 52 on his debut in England.

It's no surprise to see his new trainers Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero step him up to two miles and in a weak Class 6 he's worth chancing off the lay-off.

Recommended Bet Back Fond Farewell in the 16:20 at Catterick SBK 3/1

Later on the card at Catterick it is no surprise to see George Boughey drop Heartwarmer in trip to seven furlongs in the fillies' handicap and he's applied the hood, as well, for good measure.

The daughter of Holy Roman Emperor has shown ability but has been too keen over a mile, particularly last time at Newbury, but she can improve down in trip in the headgear.

Boughey has a good record with the first-time hood (6/26 at 23.08%) and if she does settle she has a major chance on her form behind Ziggy's Phoenix at Newmarket in May.

Recommended Bet Back Heartwarmer in the 16:55 at Catterick SBK 3/1

Over at Yarmouth Julia Feilden's Stintino Sunset looks primed and ready to win again in the Ron And Ester Leahy Memorial Handicap over 10 furlongs.

The consistent four-year-old is on a losing run of eight but has been out of the frame in that sequence just twice and her second at Nottingham last time out was a signal she's ready to win again.

She wasn't ideally placed at Nottingham so deserves plenty of credit for going down by just a neck and she can go one better in this company.