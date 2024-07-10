Wednesday Racing Tips: Fond Farewell can make winning return say Timeform
Ben Linfoot outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Catterick and Yarmouth on Wednesday...
Fond Farewell an interesting Irish recruit
Hooded Heartwarmer looks a bet
Sunset primed to strike at Yarmouth
Fresh Farewell can land a blow at Catterick
Fond Farewell (Ire)
- J: Harry Russell
- T: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero
- F: 93754/194-
Fond Farewell returns off a 314-day absence in the staying handicap at Catterick on Wednesday and he looks handicapped to have a big say.
The former John Joseph Murphy-trained horse won a Limerick handicap off 47 off a 203-day break last April and he was a good fourth off 50 in a Navan handicap when last seen, so he looks a player off 52 on his debut in England.
It's no surprise to see his new trainers Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero step him up to two miles and in a weak Class 6 he's worth chancing off the lay-off.
Heartwarming bet for Boughey
Heartwarmer
- J: Pat Cosgrave
- T: George Boughey
- F: 1-337
Later on the card at Catterick it is no surprise to see George Boughey drop Heartwarmer in trip to seven furlongs in the fillies' handicap and he's applied the hood, as well, for good measure.
The daughter of Holy Roman Emperor has shown ability but has been too keen over a mile, particularly last time at Newbury, but she can improve down in trip in the headgear.
Boughey has a good record with the first-time hood (6/26 at 23.08%) and if she does settle she has a major chance on her form behind Ziggy's Phoenix at Newmarket in May.
Sun set for Yarmouth prize
Stintino Sunset
- J: Dylan Hogan
- T: Julia Feilden
- F: 5-3355332
Over at Yarmouth Julia Feilden's Stintino Sunset looks primed and ready to win again in the Ron And Ester Leahy Memorial Handicap over 10 furlongs.
The consistent four-year-old is on a losing run of eight but has been out of the frame in that sequence just twice and her second at Nottingham last time out was a signal she's ready to win again.
She wasn't ideally placed at Nottingham so deserves plenty of credit for going down by just a neck and she can go one better in this company.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
