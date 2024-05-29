Wednesday Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's view

Timeform give three bets for Wednesday's racing

Puella Law a pick on ratings

Contacto to get the job done at Hamilton

Shin Jidai the form pick

Timeform's view on Wednesday's racing

There is a seven-race card at Beverley on Wednesday and one of the best bets comes in the seven-furlong maiden (14:40). Puella Law hit the frame in each of her four starts in maiden and minor company last year, her best effort on Timeform performance ratings coming on her debut over this course and distance, where she displayed plenty of ability amidst greenness.

Admittedly, she didn't progress as expected in the immediate aftermath, but she still ran with credit, and her overall form wasn't bad at all. It was no surprise to again see her strong in the betting on her return and handicap debut back over this course and distance three weeks ago, and she produced a career-best effort to boot, arguably unlucky not to press the winner even further.

Puella Law wasn't best positioned on that occasion, dwelling leaving the stalls and having to come from much further back than those that finished around her, doing all of her best work at the finish. She was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag by Timeform's reporter for that effort, which symbolises that she is a horse to keep on the right side, and she is at least 3 lb clear of her rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. This looks a good opportunity for her back in maiden company and it will be disappointing if she isn't able to open her account now.

Recommended Bet Back Man Puella Law in the 14:40 Beverley SBK 6/4

Small fields are the order of the day at Hamilton and the mile and a half handicap for three-year-olds (15:50) only has four runners, but three of them still have the Timeform small 'p' attached to their rating, denoting that they all still open to further improvement.

One of those is Contacto, whose Timeform weight-adjusted rating is is 94p, which is at least 3 lb higher than his rivals. He was a 140,000 guineas purchase as a yearling and displayed ability on his first three starts, notably when shaping better than the bare result on his return in a mile and a quarter minor event at Yarmouth where he was far from knocked about.

Contacto improved as expected following that effort when winning with any amount in hand on his handicap debut at Doncaster last month, relishing the much greater emphasis on stamina upped to a mile and a half on soft ground, finding plenty in the closing stages. He was raised 9 lb by the handicapper for that win, but left the impression he's still ahead of his mark at Chester last time, finding only another well-treated rival (who has since won again) too strong, and was also asked to come from a less-than-ideal position at a much different track on firmer ground.

Contacto is another who carries the Horse In Focus Flag and is a horse to remain very positive about. He is 4 lb higher now, but will appreciate the more galloping nature of this track, while the return to easier ground will also be in his favour, so he looks a big player despite again being up against some unexposed types.

Recommended Bet Back Contacto in the 15:50 Hamilton SBK 1/1

There is some good all-weather racing at Kempton on Wednesday evening and Shin Jidai must have a good chance of following up her Yarmouth success back on an artificial surface in the 20:12.

She is bred for more longer trips, but she by no means looked slow when making a winning debut at Newcastle last year and, while that form is nothing special, she progressed a little in defeat on her next two starts at Thirsk and Newmarket (solid form).

Shin Jidai was kept to seven furlongs for her return and handicap debut at Yarmouth last month and duly resumed winning ways, showing improved form and also displaying a willing attitude. All bar a couple were three-year-olds and all of those that hit the frame showed improved form, so it looked a very solid race for the grade, and the second, fourth and sixth all won next time out.

Shin Jidai has been raised just 2 lb by the handicapper for that effort, which leaves her on a Timeform weight-adjusted rating of 95 (just 1 lb off top-rated Bigger Than Giga), and there may be even more to come from her (good-topped filly with scope) this season.