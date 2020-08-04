To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 5 August

Australian racing
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Wednesday
Timeform provide the three best bets from Sunshine Coast on Wednesday...

"...there is plenty of improvement in the locker..."

Timeform on War's End

#5 Mantelli - Sunshine Coast R6 (07:03 BST)

Mantelli took charge before the corner then showed great tenacity to hang on in a Class 2 over 1300m at Eagle Farm last time. A lightly raced four-year-old from the Waller camp, he looks well-placed to add to his record. Run For Glory flashed home to score over 1200m here last time and should have more to offer, while Our Echo is another to consider.

#2 War's End - Sunshine Coast R7 (07:38 BST)

War's End appreciated the step up in distance last time when a decisive winner over 1875m at Toowoomba. War's End has only raced three times so there is plenty of improvement in the locker. Apithanos raced on the speed and didn't shirk the task when third at Eagle Farm last time, so has to be considered, while The Investigator didn't get a lot of room in the concluding stages and was only beaten a neck when resuming over 1400m at the Gold Coast recently.

#6 Ima Teamboy - Sunshine Coast R8 (08:15 BST)

Ima Teamboy sat just behind the speed and battled on okay to finish just a length away in fourth when resuming over this course and distance last time. He drops quite a bit in class today and he has won second up in the past. Moonan Joyce improved sharply last time out and is sure to be involved, while Social has placed at all three runs this prep.

