Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 13 October

Bugle Of War (Keeneland R3, 19:04 BST) probably needed his recent comeback run and will put up a bold show if able to handle dirt on just his second attempt on the main track. Fort Knox comes here in a very good vein of form and is taken to get second, while Leading West can grab third.

Cat's Pajamas (Keeneland R4, 19:36 BST) has been running creditably in similar contest to this one throughout the summer and should be thereabouts once again. Stand Tall is facing an easier assignment than last time and seems sure to go well too, while Enjoyitwhilewecan also demands consideration.

One Fast Cat (Keeneland R5, 20:08 BST) is still unexposed after just three starts and will take plenty of stopping having been found an ideal opportunity. Violent Pass arrives here in good nick and looks the one for the runner-up spot, while Storming Lion makes up the three.

