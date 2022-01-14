- Trainer: David Pipe
Warwick Racing Tips: Keep faith with the Pipe improver
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Warwick on Saturday.
"..he still looks attractively weighted despite another 6lb rise..."
NAP: Pipe improver should relish the trip
Gericault Roque - 15:00 Warwick
Gericault Roque is yet to win over fences, but his form looks very solid, beaten only half a length by a next-time out winner at Chepstow last month, and progressing further for another increase in distance when again filling the runner-up spot at Newbury over Christmas, pulling well clear of the remainder but having no answer for a very progressive four-year-old. He is a sound jumping novice who shapes like he'll relish the step up to this marathon trip and he still looks attractively weighted despite another 6lb rise.
NEXT BEST: Surrey Quest can win again
Surrey Quest showed fair form amidst inexperience when runner-up to a potentially smart stablemate in a bumper at this track in May and has progressed nicely since to win both of his starts over hurdles. He won a three-runner event in good style on his debut in this sphere at Leicester in November and followed up in good style under a penalty at Doncaster 17 days ago. He came home a fairly fresh horse in a race in which the majority were very tired from the second last, and he can take this step up in grade in his stride now.
EACH-WAY: Keep it Punctual
Punctuation was fairly useful on the Flat and very much has the physique to better that form over hurdles, but he didn't progress for Charlie Longsdon last season. He has since joined a yard very adept with new recruits, though, and while he would probably benefit from a longer trip, this doesn't look the deepest race and he can make his presence felt.
