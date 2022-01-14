To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Warwick Racing Tips: Keep faith with the Pipe improver

Warwick
There is a cracking card at Warwick on Saturday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Warwick on Saturday.

"..he still looks attractively weighted despite another 6lb rise..."

NAP: Pipe improver should relish the trip

Gericault Roque - 15:00 Warwick

Gericault Roque is yet to win over fences, but his form looks very solid, beaten only half a length by a next-time out winner at Chepstow last month, and progressing further for another increase in distance when again filling the runner-up spot at Newbury over Christmas, pulling well clear of the remainder but having no answer for a very progressive four-year-old. He is a sound jumping novice who shapes like he'll relish the step up to this marathon trip and he still looks attractively weighted despite another 6lb rise.

NEXT BEST: Surrey Quest can win again

Surrey Quest - 14:25 Warwick

Surrey Quest showed fair form amidst inexperience when runner-up to a potentially smart stablemate in a bumper at this track in May and has progressed nicely since to win both of his starts over hurdles. He won a three-runner event in good style on his debut in this sphere at Leicester in November and followed up in good style under a penalty at Doncaster 17 days ago. He came home a fairly fresh horse in a race in which the majority were very tired from the second last, and he can take this step up in grade in his stride now.

EACH-WAY: Keep it Punctual

Punctuation - 12:40 Warwick

Punctuation was fairly useful on the Flat and very much has the physique to better that form over hurdles, but he didn't progress for Charlie Longsdon last season. He has since joined a yard very adept with new recruits, though, and while he would probably benefit from a longer trip, this doesn't look the deepest race and he can make his presence felt.

Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Gericault Roque @ 5.69/2 in the 15:00 Warwick
Next Best - Back Surrey Quest @ 3.412/5 in the 14:25 Warwick
Each Way - Back Punctuation @ 6.05/1 in the 12:40 Warwick

Warwick 15th Jan (2m Nov Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 15 January, 12.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Petrol Head
Greatest Star
Flinteur Sacre
Sainte Doctor
Peckinpah
Order Of St John
Numbers Man
Flamenco De Kerser
Exmoor Express
Punctuation
Daenerys Stormborn
Henri Le Bon
Commander Miller
Justshortofabubble
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Warwick 15th Jan (2m5f Grd2 Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 15 January, 2.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Surrey Quest
Party Business
Stag Horn
Viva Lavilla
Howdyalikemenow
Scipion
Gentleman At Arms
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Warwick 15th Jan (3m5f Grd3 Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 15 January, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gericault Roque
Corach Rambler
Achille
Notachance
Padleyourowncanoe
Jerrysback
Minella Encore
Eclair Surf
Chirico Vallis
Grace A Vous Enki
The Hollow Ginge
Head To The Stars
No Rematch
Captain Tommy
Game Line
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips