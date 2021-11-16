To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Warwick Racing Tips: Fontaine to find improvement

Racing at Warwick
There's a good jumps card at Warwick on Wednesday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Warwick on Wednesday.

NAP

Fontaine Collonges - 12:30 Warwick

Fontaine Collonges caught the eye on her chasing debut at Wetherby last month and she looks the type to improve significantly for that experience and this stiffer test of stamina. Fontaine Collonges became outpaced in that two-mile handicap chase but she kept on powerfully in the closing stages, shaping like she would be sure to benefit from a step up in trip. She moves up in trip while sliding down in grade and into mares' company, so she will take plenty of beating.

NEXT BEST

Edwardstone - 13:40 Warwick

Edwardstone showed smart form over hurdles, notably finishing third in the Betfair Hurdle and fifth in the County Hurdle, but he is a strong, lengthy type with the physique to make into an even better chaser. He looked set to go close in a novice chase over course and distance here two weeks ago but was brought down at the fourth-last when moving powerfully. It was encouraging how strongly he was moving, though, and he can gain compensation here.

EACH-WAY

Now McGinty - 14:50 Warwick

Now McGinty hasn't been seen since disappointing in the 2019 Welsh Grand National but the handicapper has given him a big chance and he looks extremely well-treated on the pick of his form. Now McGinty has some form to his name that marks him out as being better than this mark of 140, most notably a defeat of subsequent Ladbrokes Trophy winner De Rasher Counter in a novice chase and a close-up second behind Santini in a listed race. He has fewer miles on the clock than these rivals and ought to go close if retaining most of his ability.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Fontaine Collonges @ 3.02/1 in the 12:30 at Warwick
NEXT BEST - Back Edwardstone @ 2.01/1 in the 13:40 at Warwick
EACH-WAY - Back Now McGinty @ 8.07/1 in the 14:50 at Warwick

Wednesday 17 November, 12.30pm

Wednesday 17 November, 1.40pm

Wednesday 17 November, 2.50pm

