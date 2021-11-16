- Trainer: Venetia Williams
- Jockey: Charlie Deutsch
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 9lbs
- OR: 115
Warwick Racing Tips: Fontaine to find improvement
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Warwick on Wednesday.
NAP
Fontaine Collonges - 12:30 Warwick
Fontaine Collonges caught the eye on her chasing debut at Wetherby last month and she looks the type to improve significantly for that experience and this stiffer test of stamina. Fontaine Collonges became outpaced in that two-mile handicap chase but she kept on powerfully in the closing stages, shaping like she would be sure to benefit from a step up in trip. She moves up in trip while sliding down in grade and into mares' company, so she will take plenty of beating.
NEXT BEST
Edwardstone showed smart form over hurdles, notably finishing third in the Betfair Hurdle and fifth in the County Hurdle, but he is a strong, lengthy type with the physique to make into an even better chaser. He looked set to go close in a novice chase over course and distance here two weeks ago but was brought down at the fourth-last when moving powerfully. It was encouraging how strongly he was moving, though, and he can gain compensation here.
EACH-WAY
Now McGinty hasn't been seen since disappointing in the 2019 Welsh Grand National but the handicapper has given him a big chance and he looks extremely well-treated on the pick of his form. Now McGinty has some form to his name that marks him out as being better than this mark of 140, most notably a defeat of subsequent Ladbrokes Trophy winner De Rasher Counter in a novice chase and a close-up second behind Santini in a listed race. He has fewer miles on the clock than these rivals and ought to go close if retaining most of his ability.
