A Warwick NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Warwick NAP - 14:05 - Back Cherie d'Am

No. 4 Cherie D'am (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Cherie d'Am beat the only other finisher in a point, and she defied short odds on her Rules debut in a bumper at Uttoxeter in April.

She was again all the rage in the betting on her return and debut over hurdles at Wetherby earlier this month, and she looked a good prospect when scoring by five lengths.

She impressed with how well she travelled that day, putting the race to bed in an instant after jumping the last and, though this is a stronger race, she remains with plenty of potential, and is fancied to maintain her unbeaten record.

Warwick Next Best - 15:15 - Back Jimmy The Digger

No. 6 Jimmy The Digger SBK 9/4 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Henry Daly

Jockey: Alice Stevens

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 127

Jimmy The Digger held his form well last season after making a winning reappearance in a handicap at Cheltenham (bled when rare below-par effort on final 2022/23 outing).

He was in the process of running well on his return at Aintree this season, too, typically jumping well and still close up and travelling well when stumbling and unseating his rider at the eleventh fence.

He is able to race from the same mark now and is well up to winning races kept to veterans' company.