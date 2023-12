A Warwick NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Warwick NAP - 13:00 - Back Call Me Arthur

No. 5 Call Me Arthur (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Stan Sheppard

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 91

Call Me Arthur showed much-improved form when filling the runner-up spot at Exeter last month, proving well suited by the step up in trip as he stayed on strongly to pass the post just a neck behind a fellow improver.

He is only 3 lb higher in the weights today and it's not out of the question that he could have more to offer after just six starts over hurdles.

Trained by Tom Lacey, who has his team in good order (62% of horses running to form), Call Me Arthur is well worth a chance to confirm the promise of that Exeter run over this slightly shorter trip, with the testing conditions sure to put a premium on stamina, anyway.

Warwick Next Best - 14:00 - Back Little Else

No. 5 Little Else SBK 6/4 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Jeremy Scott

Jockey: Rex Dingle

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 96

Little Else produced a career-best effort despite failing to complete the hat-trick at Exeter last month, losing out by just a head from a 5 lb higher mark than when winning at Newton Abbot the time before.

She was rallying again at the finish and the return to further today looks a good move for a mare who has often shaped like a thorough stayer.

Clearly thriving at present and still potentially well treated following a further 2 lb rise, Little Else appeals as by far the most solid proposition in a race where most of her rivals have questions to answer.