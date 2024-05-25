Uttoxeter Racing Tips: Mr Hope Street to strike again
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Uttoxeter on Sunday.
A Uttoxeter Nap and Next Best from Timeform
Mr Hope Street has more to offer
Kado de Joie is also unexposed and going the right way
Uttoxeter Nap - 17:20 - Back Mr Hope Street
Mr Hope Street (Ire)
- J: Harry Skelton
- T: Dan Skelton
- F: 45/75081-
Mr Hope Street, a lengthy, chasing type on appearance, was finding things happening too quickly for him in two-mile hurdles and he proved a different proposition when upped in trip at Market Rasen last month, impressing with how readily he settled matters after being produced at the final flight.
Mr Hope Street quickened up well and proved strong up the run-in to pull two and three-quarter lengths clear, scoring in the style of one who could rack up a sequence.
That form has been well advertised by the third and fourth winning next time out and a 7 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop Mr Hope Street now that he's up and running.
Uttoxeter Next Best - 16:45 - Back Kado de Joie
Kado De Joie (Fr)
- J: Nico de Boinville
- T: Nicky Henderson
- F: 32516-3
Kado de Joie was disappointing at Ascot on his handicap debut on his penultimate start, but it's easy enough to overlook that effort given it came at a time when the Nicky Henderson stable was struggling, and he got back to looking like a progressive youngster at Warwick a few weeks ago, shaping better than the result in third.
Kado de Joie was disadvantaged by being held up in a race run at a steady gallop, while he also lost momentum at the final flight when stumbling on landing.
That was an encouraging effort, though, and, still unexposed after only a couple of starts in handicaps, he is worth siding with from the same mark here.
