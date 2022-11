A new market leader

First run for new trainer

Good fourth last time out at Fairyhouse

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Today's most backed is Lough Na Fooey who runs in the 12:15 Limerick. Having opened at 9.08/1, the six-year-old is now the 2.757/4 favourite.

Having shown some promise in maidens for Michael Flannery, Lough Na Fooey has switched yards and this is his first run for a new trainer.

No. 13 Lough Na Fooey (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: L. Young, Ireland

Jockey: T. N. Brett

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

The six-year-old was a fair fourth on his seasonal reappearance at Fairyhouse, outrunning his odds of 29.028/1, and looked good for a place opportunity this afternoon.

However, Betfair punters have continued to back Lough Na Fooey all morning long and now the clear favourite, plenty will be hoping he can deliver for his new trainer.

His main market rival, Be Fierce, has ran with merit on his three runs to date. The form of his fifth last time out at Ballinrobe reads quite well.

Today, he is 7lb better off than for his last run, which is why he opened as the favourite - before Betfair punters started to hammer in Lough Na Fooey.

The field looks rather weak this afternoon and this noticeable gamble certainly looks like one to keep an eye on.