Horse Racing Tips

Tuesday Racing Tips: Timeform data you need to know including a sectional horse

Wolverhampton
There is all-weather action at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Wolverhampton on Tuesday...

  • Northern Cracksman in better form than form figures suggest

  • Heavenly Fire can open her account

  • Ash Wednesday ready to strike

Weighed-In... Listen to the latest episode now.

'Horse In Focus' Northern Cracksman can come out on top

Northern Cracksman remains a maiden, but he isn't long with this yard, and he shaped much better than the bare result when beating only three rivals home at Southwell last time.

He had run a cracker over the same course and distance on his previous start, and he was arguably unlucky not to win last time, only beaten two and a half lengths, and encountering plenty of trouble in-running.

Northern Cracksman raced freely in rear, but entered the straight full of running, barely coming off the bridle but having nowhere to open up. He was given the Horse In Focus Flag, to identify him as a horse to back next time, and he must go close with a clear run from the same mark.

Recommended Bet

Back Northern Cracksman in the 17:00 Wolverhampton

SBK10/3

Heavenly Fire ready to win

Scott Dixon hasn't had a winner since November, and Heavenly Fire is still a maiden, but there are still reasons to think that she has a live chance of opening her account.

She left her recent efforts behind, returning to something like her best form over this course and distance last time, and was arguably unlucky not to come home in front. Heavenly Fire shaped like the best horse at the weights, racing from off the pace but meeting plenty of trouble in running.

She looked like she was coming with a winning run, staying on well only to be squeezed up inside the final furlong to be beaten a length. Heavenly Fire also came from much further back than the two who beat her and those rivals have franked the form since, the runner-up winning next time.

She was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag after that performance and, able to race from the same mark now, wiith a professional jockey back on board, she is expected to be very competitive.

Recommended Bet

Back Heavenly Fire in the 20:00 Wolverhampton

SBK11/4

Ash Wednesday caught the eye on the clock

Ash Wednesday is still a maiden, but his last two efforts on the all-weather have been particularly encouraging, and he looks ready to build further on that promise now.

He was strong in the betting over this course and distance 12 days ago, beaten only a nose by a thriving rival, and he was unlucky not to win after meeting repeated trouble in the straight.

Ash Wednesday had no room around two furlongs out, and was denied a run again entering the final furlong, but he finished with a flourish once in the clear and only just failed to get up on the line.

That performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account, too, earning himself a sectional upgrade and the Sectional Flag, so from just 1lb higher, he is strongly fancied to open his account.

Recommended Bet

Back Ash Wednesday in the 20:30 Wolverhampton

SBK4/5

