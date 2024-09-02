Tuesday Racing Tips: Tiger Beetle poised to win again say Timeform
Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Goodwood and Gowran on Tuesday...
Durham Castle looks a nice prospect
Tiger Beetle caught the eye last time
Winter Fog can open his account on the Flat
Durham Castle potentially well treated
Durham Castle
- J: William Buick
- T: Simon & Ed Crisford
- F: 7-31
Durham Castle was an expensive purchase as a yearling (220,000 guineas) and was held back by inexperience after attracting support on his debut at Kempton in October.
He has had somewhat of a stop-start career since, but he was impressive when opening his account after another break at Southwell 16 days ago, well found in the market and he was readily on top at the line.
It is encouraging that he's back out relatively quickly and he remains open to further improvement now entering handicaps from what looks a fair mark.
Tiger Beetle remains well treated
Tiger Beetle ran his best race of the year to resume winning ways at Haydock in July, appreciating a drop into a lesser handicap and also seemingly helped by the refitting of a tongue tie.
That was also his first success on turf, and he did it in good style, always travelling well and coming through with a strong run in the closing stages to comfortably beat a next-time-out winner.
Tiger Beetle also shaped better than the bare result when hitting the frame at Nottingham last time, too, slipping around four furlongs out but getting back into the race well and arguably should have finished closer. A strong pace looks likely, which will suit, and he remains on a good mark.
Veteran Winter Fog has a big chance
Winter Fog is a smart hurdler, his last win in that sphere coming in the Grade 3 Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary in July, while he also ran well in the Galway Hurdle, and he shaped particularly well on his belated Flat debut when runner-up over two miles at Tramore 19 days ago.
Winter Fog possibly paid for making a big move into contention on that occasion, making good headway out wide early on the final circuit, and having nothing left to give when headed two furlongs out. This slightly shorter trip will suit and he makes plenty of appeal now under a professional jockey.
