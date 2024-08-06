Horse Racing Tips

Tuesday Racing Tips: Step up in trip to suit 2/1 Flynn say Timeform

Horse racing at Catterick
The runners turn for home at Catterick

Tony McFadden outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Catterick, Chelmsford and Ffos Las on Tuesday.

Quercus can back up solid effort

Quercus failed to beat a rival on his first couple of starts this season but, with his yard in better form, he bounced back to form and was only beaten half a length here in second a couple of weeks ago.

All three of those outings came over this course and distance and it's worth noting that all five of Quercus' wins have been achieved over this track and trip, earning him the Timeform Horses For Courses Flag.

Quercus has edged up only 1 lb for his good recent effort which means that he is only 1 lb above his last winning mark. He looks set to launch a bold bid from the front at a sharp track that clearly plays to his strengths.

Recommended Bet

Back Quercus in the 16:00 at Catterick

SBK5/1

Arkhalia Flynn remains fairly treated

Arkhalia Flynn won with more in hand than the margin of a head might suggest after conceding first run on his handicap debut at Haydock last month and he then performed creditably when third at Yarmouth two weeks later.

He can perhaps have his effort upgraded slightly as he raced further off the steady pace than the pair who beat him, though the first two home were also last-time winners which gives the form a solid feel.

The way he ran on inside the final furlong earned him the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to remain of interest, and he still has the 'p' to highlight he's likely to improve, especially over this longer trip.

Recommended Bet

Back Arkhalia Flynn in the 16:50 at Ffos Las

SBK2/1

Heat of Passion a typical Prescott improver

Heat of Passion, a €350,000 purchase as a yearling and a half-sister to the very smart Hong Kong Cup winners Glorious Forever and Time Warp, offered some encouragement in three starts in maiden and novice company.

However, like so many from the Sir Mark Prescott yard, she found improvement when upped in trip on her handicap debut at Southwell last week and got off the mark with plenty to spare.

That was a weak race and Heat of Passion was seen to good effect under a well-judged front-running ride but she was far superior to her rivals, passing the post four and three-quarter lengths clear, and her physical scope and excellent pedigree point to further improvement. She still has the Timeform 'p' to show she's a likely improver and she looks up to defying a 6 lb penalty for her recent success.

Recommended Bet

Back Heat of Passion in the 18:17 at Chelmsford

SBK1/1

Now read more horse racing previews here

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Sam Turner

Wednesday Racing Tips: Take a one-way Street to success by siding with in-form Jackson

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday includes double figure odds bets at Hamilton and Cartmel

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing Tips

Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data includes a top-rated Horse In Focus to back at Kempton

  • Timeform
Horse racing at Kempton

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Antepost Tips: Three to back at Haydock on Saturday including a 14/1 each-way play

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Antepost Tips: Three to back at Haydock on Saturday including a 14/1 each-way play

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Back 4/1 Firebrand on return at Ballinrobe

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a flyer on 9/2 Flight in Irish 1000 Guineas

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

It's an American Affair

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

Rachael Blackmore Exclusive: Retirement, career and what's next

  • Joe Dyer

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

King Ralph sitting on his Salisbury throne

  • Mike Norman
Weighed In

He's not one for the Derby

  • Max Liu