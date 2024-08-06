Tuesday Racing Tips: Step up in trip to suit 2/1 Flynn say Timeform

Quercus can add to course-and-distance tally

In-form Arkhalia Flynn has more to offer

Heat of Passion can rack up a sequence

Quercus failed to beat a rival on his first couple of starts this season but, with his yard in better form, he bounced back to form and was only beaten half a length here in second a couple of weeks ago.

All three of those outings came over this course and distance and it's worth noting that all five of Quercus' wins have been achieved over this track and trip, earning him the Timeform Horses For Courses Flag.

Quercus has edged up only 1 lb for his good recent effort which means that he is only 1 lb above his last winning mark. He looks set to launch a bold bid from the front at a sharp track that clearly plays to his strengths.

Recommended Bet Back Quercus in the 16:00 at Catterick SBK 5/1

Arkhalia Flynn won with more in hand than the margin of a head might suggest after conceding first run on his handicap debut at Haydock last month and he then performed creditably when third at Yarmouth two weeks later.

He can perhaps have his effort upgraded slightly as he raced further off the steady pace than the pair who beat him, though the first two home were also last-time winners which gives the form a solid feel.

The way he ran on inside the final furlong earned him the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to remain of interest, and he still has the 'p' to highlight he's likely to improve, especially over this longer trip.

Recommended Bet Back Arkhalia Flynn in the 16:50 at Ffos Las SBK 2/1

Heat of Passion, a €350,000 purchase as a yearling and a half-sister to the very smart Hong Kong Cup winners Glorious Forever and Time Warp, offered some encouragement in three starts in maiden and novice company.

However, like so many from the Sir Mark Prescott yard, she found improvement when upped in trip on her handicap debut at Southwell last week and got off the mark with plenty to spare.

That was a weak race and Heat of Passion was seen to good effect under a well-judged front-running ride but she was far superior to her rivals, passing the post four and three-quarter lengths clear, and her physical scope and excellent pedigree point to further improvement. She still has the Timeform 'p' to show she's a likely improver and she looks up to defying a 6 lb penalty for her recent success.