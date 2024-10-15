Tuesday Racing Tips: Spirit Genie will relish conditions say Timeform

Afloat can enhance superb Yarmouth record

Realised unlucky to bump into rejuvenated rival last time

Spirit Genie arrives on the back of best effort yet

Afloat extended her record at Yarmouth to three wins from four starts when producing a career-best effort last week, and she may well be unbeaten at the track had her rider not lost an iron on her penultimate outing.

Afloat, who was beaten only a short head and a nose in third last month, looked unlucky on that occasion but she soon made amends, readily quickening clear to score by three lengths in a well-run race that looks like a solid piece of form for the level.

Most of Afloat's form has come at shorter trips but last week's smooth course-and-distance success suggests she could have more to offer over this sort of trip, and a 5lb penalty may not be enough to stop her enhancing her superb record at a course that clearly suits.

Realised failed to meet expectations when well backed at Brighton on her penultimate start but she gave a better account of herself when runner-up in a six-furlong handicap here last week.

Realised was no match for the winner, World of Darcy, but that rejuvenated rival had plummeted a long way in the weights and was very well treated on his old form (he also won with ease at Windsor on Monday).

Realised showed enough to suggest that she's on a fair mark and, with the step back up in trip to seven furlongs likely to suit, this looks like a good opportunity to get off the mark. She's 2lb clear of The Spotlight Kid on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and 4lb clear of the remainder.

Spirit Genie underlined his effectiveness on testing ground when digging deep to win at Haydock last month and he still looks fairly treated following a 2lb rise in the weights.

That was a third victory of a productive campaign for Spirit Genie, who has proved himself a useful handicapper and arguably produced his best effort yet last time.

He ran out a wide-margin winner of a course-and-distance seller on heavy ground on this card last year on his only previous visit to Leicester, and he will again have conditions in his favour with the going placing the emphasis on stamina.

