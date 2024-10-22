Tuesday Racing Tips: Operation Gimcrack to make amends for luckless effort say Timeform

Spirit of Breeze can take advantage of drop in class

Operation Gimcrack remains capable of better

Barnaby can add to course-and-distance success

Spirit of Breeze wasn't seen to best effect at Leicester last time as a slow start placed him on the back foot and meant he had to use up some petrol to work his way into contention.

He was unable to sustain that encouraging move inside the final furlong and had to settle for fourth, but it was his best effort so far this season and gives him a platform to build on having been cut some slack by the handicapper.

He's 2 lb lower than the mark he defied on his final start last season, drops in class here and is 5 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Spirit of Breeze in the 17:20 at Yarmouth SBK 10/3

Operation Gimcrack was only tenth at Redcar last month but he was beaten less than four and a half lengths and shaped much better than that bare result, leaving the impression that he may have gone close had he not been short of room.

Operation Gimcrack was switched to the far rail from his wide draw but he was caught on heels and had no room when attempting to make headway, earning the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag to identify him as one to be interested in.

He's a half-brother to multiple Group 1 winner Romantic Warrior and is still unexposed after only six starts, so he could prove better than his lowly mark.

Recommended Bet Back Operation Gimcrack in the 18:55 at Newcastle SBK 9/2

Barnaby had been crying out for seven furlongs and duly showed improved form when upped in trip over this course and distance last month, getting off the mark in comfortable fashion.

Barnaby, who was running on the all-weather for the first time, was always travelling sweetly, made good headway two furlongs out, led a furlong out still going well and readily asserted to win by a length and three-quarters from a subsequent winner.

There could be more to come from Barnaby over this trip and on the all-weather, so a 5 lb rise in the weights looks to underestimate him - he's 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Barnaby in the 19:25 at Newcastle SBK 13/8

