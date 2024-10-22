Tuesday Racing Tips: Operation Gimcrack to make amends for luckless effort say Timeform
Tony McFadden provides the Timeform view on the action at Newcastle and Yarmouth on Tuesday...
Spirit of Breeze can take advantage of drop in class
Operation Gimcrack remains capable of better
Barnaby can add to course-and-distance success
Spirit of Breeze to build on latest effort
Spirit of Breeze wasn't seen to best effect at Leicester last time as a slow start placed him on the back foot and meant he had to use up some petrol to work his way into contention.
He was unable to sustain that encouraging move inside the final furlong and had to settle for fourth, but it was his best effort so far this season and gives him a platform to build on having been cut some slack by the handicapper.
He's 2 lb lower than the mark he defied on his final start last season, drops in class here and is 5 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
Operation Gimcrack much better than latest result suggests
Operation Gimcrack was only tenth at Redcar last month but he was beaten less than four and a half lengths and shaped much better than that bare result, leaving the impression that he may have gone close had he not been short of room.
Operation Gimcrack was switched to the far rail from his wide draw but he was caught on heels and had no room when attempting to make headway, earning the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag to identify him as one to be interested in.
He's a half-brother to multiple Group 1 winner Romantic Warrior and is still unexposed after only six starts, so he could prove better than his lowly mark.
Barnaby has more to give at seven furlongs
Barnaby had been crying out for seven furlongs and duly showed improved form when upped in trip over this course and distance last month, getting off the mark in comfortable fashion.
Barnaby, who was running on the all-weather for the first time, was always travelling sweetly, made good headway two furlongs out, led a furlong out still going well and readily asserted to win by a length and three-quarters from a subsequent winner.
There could be more to come from Barnaby over this trip and on the all-weather, so a 5 lb rise in the weights looks to underestimate him - he's 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
Recommended bets
