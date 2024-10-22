Horse Racing Tips

Tuesday Racing Tips: Operation Gimcrack to make amends for luckless effort say Timeform

Horse racing at Newcastle
Newcastle stages a nine-race card on the all-weather

Tony McFadden provides the Timeform view on the action at Newcastle and Yarmouth on Tuesday...

  • Spirit of Breeze can take advantage of drop in class

  • Operation Gimcrack remains capable of better

  • Barnaby can add to course-and-distance success

Spirit of Breeze to build on latest effort

Spirit of Breeze wasn't seen to best effect at Leicester last time as a slow start placed him on the back foot and meant he had to use up some petrol to work his way into contention.

He was unable to sustain that encouraging move inside the final furlong and had to settle for fourth, but it was his best effort so far this season and gives him a platform to build on having been cut some slack by the handicapper.

He's 2 lb lower than the mark he defied on his final start last season, drops in class here and is 5 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet

Back Spirit of Breeze in the 17:20 at Yarmouth

SBK10/3

Operation Gimcrack much better than latest result suggests

Operation Gimcrack was only tenth at Redcar last month but he was beaten less than four and a half lengths and shaped much better than that bare result, leaving the impression that he may have gone close had he not been short of room.

Operation Gimcrack was switched to the far rail from his wide draw but he was caught on heels and had no room when attempting to make headway, earning the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag to identify him as one to be interested in.

He's a half-brother to multiple Group 1 winner Romantic Warrior and is still unexposed after only six starts, so he could prove better than his lowly mark.

Recommended Bet

Back Operation Gimcrack in the 18:55 at Newcastle

SBK9/2

Barnaby has more to give at seven furlongs

Barnaby had been crying out for seven furlongs and duly showed improved form when upped in trip over this course and distance last month, getting off the mark in comfortable fashion.

Barnaby, who was running on the all-weather for the first time, was always travelling sweetly, made good headway two furlongs out, led a furlong out still going well and readily asserted to win by a length and three-quarters from a subsequent winner.

There could be more to come from Barnaby over this trip and on the all-weather, so a 5 lb rise in the weights looks to underestimate him - he's 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet

Back Barnaby in the 19:25 at Newcastle

SBK13/8

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here!

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Sam Turner

Sunday Racing Tips: Sam Turner has four picks up to 10/1 on 1000 Guineas day

  • Sam Turner
Betfair tipster Sam Turner
Katie Midwinter

Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including 1000 Guineas pick at Newmarket

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Kevin Blake

Kevin Blake's 1,000 Guineas Big Race Verdict: Don't be scared off by Boo at 66/1

  • Kevin Blake
Betfair Ambassador Kevin Blake

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's 1,000 Guineas Big Race Verdict: Don't be scared off by Boo at 66/1

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two selections from Newmarket and Thirsk

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Punchestown Festival Day 5: Murcia can go well in Champion 4yo Hurdle

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Expanded the 2,000 Guineas pick for 62/1 big race double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Expanded the 2,000 Guineas pick for 62/1 big race double

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

I'm napping Scorthy Champ in the 2000 Guineas

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Friday ITV Racing Tips

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Weighty National Hunt Awards

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

Never Apologise, Never Explain

  • Editor