Tuesday Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back on the all-weather

Tuesday's racing is pretty ordinary, but there are a few decent looking bets to be had, starting in this 1m fillies' handicap.

James Fanshawe's Help Me Rhonda was a winner from a mark just 1lb higher than she races off here on her final start last season and it's fair to say she hasn't been seen to anything like best effect when unplaced on her two 2025 outings.

On her first run of the year, she was making headway when badly hampered a furlong from home and on her latest start she again didn't get the best of passages in an amateur riders contest.

She was looked after that day when it was clear she couldn't get involved and that kindness could well repay dividends here.

The excellent Daniel Muscutt takes the ride this time and hopefully Help Me Rhonda shouldn't encounter too much trouble in this six-runner field.

Recommended Bet Back Help Me Rhonda SBK 10/11

Sticking at Lingfield, Simon & Ed Crisford's lightly raced War Hawk can prove himself a well-treated horse in this 1m 2f handicap.

The son of Mehmas has made only four starts to date and has shaped very well on the last two in particular.

He was second to City of God in a maiden at Southwell in January, beaten less than a length and pulling a little way clear of the third, all the while still looking a little rough around the edges.

The selection was still green when fourth on handicap debut at Wolverhampton last time, though he did finish well once the penny started to drop.

Having cost £180k as a yearling, he's bred to be a good deal better than a low-level handicapper, which makes his current mark of 71 look enticing. War Hawk should have derived plenty of benefit from those last two starts and I'm hoping he can prove a good step ahead of the assessor here.

Recommended Bet Back War Hawk SBK 5/4

Over at Wolverhampton, this 6f handicap can go to another unexposed runner in the shape of Eve Johnson Houghton's Kamekist.

Bred to be useful, this £105k purchase has been getting better race by race and has been placed on his last two outings over 7f.

Kamekist isn't short of tactical speed, so I'm not expecting this drop back 6f to be an issue as he makes his handicap debut from an opening mark of 68.

His most recent run came when third in a maiden at this track in February and while it's yet to throw up any subsequent winners, a couple that were out with the washing have run well to be placed since. The race was also validated by a good speed figure.

Kamekist is open to plenty of improvement as he goes handicapping for the first time and should go well under Charles Bishop.