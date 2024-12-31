Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a fancy with notable Flags

Haarar can go close at Uttoxeter with a clear run

Existent to gain deserved success at Lingfield

Longer trip to suit Land Genie at Warwick

Watch Alan Shearer vs Rachael Blackmore in a very special quiz here!

Haarar heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings from near the foot of the weights in Uttoxeter's handicap hurdle over two-and-a-half miles (13:00) and can register a fourth win of the year for Sam England. He was twice successful over hurdles early in the season, in a maiden at Southwell and a novice at Cartmel, and then won back on the Flat at Redcar in November.

Returned to hurdles at Haydock, Haarar ran his best race last time when cutting out the mistakes that had characterised his early-season victories. He deserved extra credit for his latest effort too as he was badly hampered by a loose horse when making headway four out but rallied from the last to finish three lengths second behind Hazy Glen.

That was over a slightly shorter trip than today's, but Haarar's strength at the finish suggests he'll prove just as effective given another try over two and a half miles. Granted a smoother passage, he's capable of going one better this time.

Recommended Bet Back Haarar in the 13:00 at Lingfield SBK 5/2

Stuart Williams' five-furlong specialist Existent is on a long losing run dating back to the early months of 2022 but hopefully he won't end another year without a win as he looks to have been found a good opportunity in the 13:14 contest at Lingfield.

Now a six-year-old, it was only last season that Existent was still competing in pattern company and showing useful form, while this term he has gradually come down the handicap to a BHA mark of 81 despite having gone close on several occasions.

Back on the all-weather for his last couple of starts, Existent has been placed at Chelmsford and Wolverhampton and gave the clearest indication yet that he's about to end his drought when failing by just a head to peg back Michaela's Boy at the latter track just four days ago. With apprentice Jack Doughty taking off a handy 3 lb, Existent heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb here and can end the year on a winning note.

Recommended Bet Back Existent in the 13:14 at Lingfield SBK 4/1

Dan and Harry Skelton enjoyed a treble at Kelso on Sunday but can have a winner much closer to home at their local track Warwick with Land Genie in the long-distance handicap hurdle (14:20). Formerly trained by Jonjo & A. J. O'Neill, Land Genie earned the 'Horse In Focus' flag when shaping encouragingly on his debut for his current yard at Exeter earlier in the month. That followed a five-month absence during which Land Genie was given a breathing operation.

Without the tongue tie he'd worn previously, Land Genie found the trip at Exeter barely adequate despite the testing conditions but after getting outpaced approaching the straight he kept on well from two out and was beaten only three quarters of a length into second behind Baby Sage.

Already proven at beyond three miles, the extra half-mile or so here looks sure to play much more to Land Genie's strengths, while he also has the 'Jockey Uplift' flag, with Harry Skelton taking over in the saddle for the first time.

Recommended Bet Back Land Genie in the 14:20 at Warwick SBK 13/8

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here