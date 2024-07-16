Tuesday Racing Tips: Greek Gift can deliver the goods say Timeform

Lightly raced Greek Gift has more to offer

Atlantic Gamble still ahead of handicapper

Drama can make amends for latest defeat

Greek Gift looked the sort to improve switched to handicaps and duly struck at the first attempt in the sphere at Carlisle last time and is fancied to follow up.

Karl Burke's charge was also stepping up to seven furlongs for the first time when staying on strongly to beat Far Above Mary by a neck.

There's more to come from the daughter of Magna Grecia, and while she's up 4lb, Brandon Wilkie takes over in the saddle and takes 5lb off. She handles cut in the ground too.

Recommended Bet Back Greek Gift in the 15:00 at Beverley SBK 2/1

He's been improving at a rate of knots and Atlantic Gamble is taken to complete a five-timer.

His winning spree started from a mark of 56 at Kempton and his latest win also came at the Sunbury venue from a perch of 72.

And the way he readily came three-and-a-half lengths clear of Tambourine Dream suggested he hadn't finished his winning sequence yet. He's turned out under a 6lb penalty and, fast improving and right at the top of his game, should take some stopping - he's 8lb clear at the top of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Atlantic Gamble in the 17:20 at Nottingham SBK 4/7

He won over course-and-distance two starts ago and Drama is fancied to resume wining ways under Tom Marquand.

The form of that victory is strong, and he went close to following up at Newmarket next time, looking in control inside the final furlong only to headed late on by Waleefy.

He clearly isn't straightforward, but the tongue tie he wore when winning returns, he's effective over course-and-distance and Marquand knows more about his quirks as he rides him for the third successive time.