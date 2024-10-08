Tuesday Racing Tips: Desert Footsteps on an upward curve say Timeform

Secret Handsheikh one to note back at Brighton

More to come from Desert Footsteps

Kristal Klear well-in under a penalty

Secret Handsheikh is a four-time winner over this course and distance, with both of his wins so far this season coming here, and he will remain of interest returned to this venue with that in mind.

He was well backed to capitalise on a falling mark on good to soft ground in August, and he could hardly have been more impressive, probably at an advantage by grabbing the stand-side rail, but still winning decisively, pulling eight and a half lengths clear of the runner-up.

His latest win wasn't by quite as far, but he still came home four and a half lengths to the good on soft ground, producing his best effort for quite some time in the process. Secret Handsheikh didn't shape badly at Sandown last time and, with conditions no problem back at his favoured course, he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Recommended Bet Back Secret Handsheikh in the 14:10 Brighton SBK 10/3

Desert Footsteps hails from a family that the yard know well, bred to need time and distance, so it was very encouraging that she left the bare form of her first three starts well behind when opening her account on her handicap debut over a mile at Chepstow last month.

She was shorter in the market on that occasion, and proved a totally different proposition, travelling fluently and setting a strong gallop which had the majority of her rivals in trouble from some way out.

That came on good to firm ground, so conditions will likely be a little softer here, but she was impressive that day, and finds herself in a field of largely more exposed sorts. The progeny of her sire, Footprintsinthesand, generally act well on easy ground, too, and she looks well placed to defy a 6 lb rise in the weights.

Recommended Bet Back Desert Footsteps in the 16:45 Brighton SBK 11/8

Kristal Klear isn't long with this yard, and she has really found her feet of late, taking advantage of a much-reduced mark to open her account over seven furlongs at this course in August.

She was only narrowly beaten by a next-time-out winner back on turf at Haydock next time, and that form is working out very well (the fourth and fifth both won next time too) .

Kristal Klear also boosted the form with a clear-cut success back on the all-weather at Wolverhampton last week, producing a career-best effort and blowing her rivals away in the straight. Connections have wisely turned her out under a penalty and, with no problem expected returned to a mile, she should prove hard to beat.

Recommended Bet Back Kristal Klear in the 17:30 Southwell SBK 11/8

