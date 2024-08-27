Tuesday Racing Tips: Come On You Spurs to strike back say Timeform
Tony McFadden outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Ripon and Lingfield on Tuesday...
-
Invincible Annice can make amends for unlucky run
-
Come On You Spurs to score at Lingfield
-
Ultramarine can take advantage of reduced mark
Invincible Annice looks ahead of her mark
Invincible Annice (Ire)
- J: Sam James
- T: K. R. Burke
- F: 201804
Invincible Annice struggled in the Hilary Needler and Super Sprint, but she got back on track in calmer waters in a Musselburgh nursery earlier this month, shaping better than the bare result in fourth.
She didn't get the clearest of runs and ended up rather marooned in the centre of the track, so she can have that effort upgraded.
That looked like a reasonable race for the grade - the second has won since - and Invincible Annice looks fairly treated off a 1 lb lower mark here - she comes out 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
Spurs to settle better with hood reapplied
Come On You Spurs
- J: Oisin Murphy
- T: Richard Spencer
- F: 0463-2135
Come On You Spurs was a disappointing favourite at Newmarket last time but it's easy enough to overlook that effort as she raced too freely without her usual hood applied.
She had previously been progressing well for trainer Richard Spencer and, with the hood unsurprisingly back on here, Come On You Spurs is taken to get back on the up.
She made amends for a narrow defeat at Newmarket on her seasonal reappearance and stable debut when scoring on the turf at Lingfield and she then produced an even better effort in defeat when a close-up third under a penalty at Leicester.
She could yet have more to offer for this stable, Oisin Murphy is a positive jockey booking and she is 2 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings back in class 6 company.
Ultramarine can build on recent encouragement
Ultramarine (Ire)
- J: David Probert
- T: David Evans
- F: 78705833
Ultramarine returned to form when a close-up third at Leicester on his penultimate start and he also shaped well when filling the same position at Windsor last week.
Ultramarine raced further back than the first two home who were up with the pace throughout, but he stayed on well to be beaten less than a length.
He's only 1 lb higher here so is still 9 lb below the mark he defied at Kempton in February and he could be rated higher on his form from earlier this year (as denoted by the + attached to his Timeform rating). It's also worth noting that his four wins have all been achieved on the all-weather.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: 6/1 A class drop is warmly welcomed for Bank Holiday Epsom NAP
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 16/1 C&D winner at Chepstow
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Love the chances of Summer in Epsom Monday 10/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Love the chances of Summer in Epsom Monday 10/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Sunday Racing Tips: Rumstar can get back to winning ways say Timeform