Tuesday Racing Tips: Come On You Spurs to strike back say Timeform

Invincible Annice can make amends for unlucky run

Come On You Spurs to score at Lingfield

Ultramarine can take advantage of reduced mark

Invincible Annice struggled in the Hilary Needler and Super Sprint, but she got back on track in calmer waters in a Musselburgh nursery earlier this month, shaping better than the bare result in fourth.

She didn't get the clearest of runs and ended up rather marooned in the centre of the track, so she can have that effort upgraded.

That looked like a reasonable race for the grade - the second has won since - and Invincible Annice looks fairly treated off a 1 lb lower mark here - she comes out 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Invincible Annice in the 15:25 at Ripon SBK 10/3

Come On You Spurs was a disappointing favourite at Newmarket last time but it's easy enough to overlook that effort as she raced too freely without her usual hood applied.

She had previously been progressing well for trainer Richard Spencer and, with the hood unsurprisingly back on here, Come On You Spurs is taken to get back on the up.

She made amends for a narrow defeat at Newmarket on her seasonal reappearance and stable debut when scoring on the turf at Lingfield and she then produced an even better effort in defeat when a close-up third under a penalty at Leicester.

She could yet have more to offer for this stable, Oisin Murphy is a positive jockey booking and she is 2 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings back in class 6 company.

Recommended Bet Back Come On You Spurs in the 18:08 at Lingfield SBK 15/8

Ultramarine returned to form when a close-up third at Leicester on his penultimate start and he also shaped well when filling the same position at Windsor last week.

Ultramarine raced further back than the first two home who were up with the pace throughout, but he stayed on well to be beaten less than a length.

He's only 1 lb higher here so is still 9 lb below the mark he defied at Kempton in February and he could be rated higher on his form from earlier this year (as denoted by the + attached to his Timeform rating). It's also worth noting that his four wins have all been achieved on the all-weather.

Recommended Bet Back Ultramarine in the 18:38 at Lingfield SBK 13/2

