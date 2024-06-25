Horse Racing Tips

Tuesday Horse Racing Tips: Yantarni can complete hat-trick say Timeform

Horse racing at Newbury
Newbury stages the evening action on Tuesday

Timeform's Tony McFadden provides three selections for the racing at Beverley and Newbury on Tuesday...

  • Celebrating Ethel to build on recent promise

  • Yantarni to continue on winning roll

  • Giorgio M to benefit from step back up in trip

Celebrating Ethel can capitalise on reduced mark

Celebrating Ethel is sliding in the weights but she returned to form when fifth in a nine-furlong handicap at Goodwood earlier this month, shaping better than the result would suggest in fifth and earning the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag (marking her out as one to be interested in).

Celebrating Ethel was going well when caught behind a weakening rival and shuffled back under three furlongs out. That cost her all chance but she stayed on well enough when in the clear to leave the impression that she probably would have been runner-up with better luck in running.

That was just her third start since joining Tony Carroll from Andrew Kinirons and she showed enough at Goodwood to suggest that she's capable of capitalising on a mark which is 4 lb below the one she defied at Leopardstown last season. She has a 2 lb edge on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet

Back Celebrating Ethel in the 16:22 at Newbury

SBK6/1

Yantarni is in excellent order

Yantarni has reacted well to the cheekpieces being reapplied and has won back-to-back seven-furlong handicaps at Lingfield in comfortable fashion.

He was particularly impressive on his latest outing on Thursday when he travelled strongly, led two furlongs out and drew clear under a hands-and-heels ride, proving value for more than the two-and-a-quarter-length margin after he was eased down.

That dominant display - which earned him the Horse In Focus Flag - underlined that he is in superb order at present and a 5 lb penalty should not stop him completing the hat-trick, mindful that he won a handicap off just a 2 lb lower mark for his previous yard a couple of seasons ago.

Recommended Bet

Back Yantarni in the 19:15 at Newbury

SBK6/4

There could be more to come from Giorgio M

George Boughey had a winner at Royal Ascot last week and a double at Pontefract on Sunday to showcase the wellbeing of his string at present and he has solid claims of notching another success with Giorgio M at Beverley on Tuesday.

Giorgio M has shown improved form since being fitted with a tongue tie for his last couple of outings, winning a seven-furlong handicap at Musselburgh and then producing an even better effort when runner-up behind a subsequent winner in a six-furlong handicap at Newmarket last month.

The way Giorgio M stuck to his task at Newmarket, earning the Horse In Focus Flag, suggests that he'll benefit from stepping back up in trip here and this lightly-raced three-year-old looks fairly treated after edging up only 1 lb.

Recommended Bet

Back Giorgio M in the 14:47 at Beverley

SBK2/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Daryl Carter Tips

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe Runner-By-Runner Guide: Daryl Carter's 1-2-3 prediction and 11/1 tip

  • Daryl Carter
Daryl Carter.
Horse Racing Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday include 6/1 Nottingham tip

  • Katie Midwinter
Kempton Park Racecourse
Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: "I am keen to keep a close eye on her journey"

  • Daryl Carter
Daryl Carter.

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe Runner-By-Runner Guide: Daryl Carter's 1-2-3 prediction and 11/1 tip

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Wednesday Racing Tips: Timeform say 11/8 Willem Twee will take plenty of beating

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 14/1 Lipa to bounce back at Sedgefield

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Hughes can start off with a Boum for Tuesday 10/1 double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Hughes can start off with a Boum for Tuesday 10/1 double

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Saturday ITV Racing Preview - Newmarket, Haydock & Curragh | Racing Only Bettor |

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Friday Newmarket ITV Racing Preview | Racing Only Bettor |

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

A camel is a horse designed by a committee

  • Editor
Weighed In

The Cheltenham Festival is not a Charity | Weighed In |

  • Editor