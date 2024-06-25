Tuesday Horse Racing Tips: Yantarni can complete hat-trick say Timeform

Celebrating Ethel to build on recent promise

Celebrating Ethel can capitalise on reduced mark

Celebrating Ethel is sliding in the weights but she returned to form when fifth in a nine-furlong handicap at Goodwood earlier this month, shaping better than the result would suggest in fifth and earning the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag (marking her out as one to be interested in).

Celebrating Ethel was going well when caught behind a weakening rival and shuffled back under three furlongs out. That cost her all chance but she stayed on well enough when in the clear to leave the impression that she probably would have been runner-up with better luck in running.

That was just her third start since joining Tony Carroll from Andrew Kinirons and she showed enough at Goodwood to suggest that she's capable of capitalising on a mark which is 4 lb below the one she defied at Leopardstown last season. She has a 2 lb edge on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

16:22 at Newbury

Yantarni is in excellent order

Yantarni has reacted well to the cheekpieces being reapplied and has won back-to-back seven-furlong handicaps at Lingfield in comfortable fashion.

He was particularly impressive on his latest outing on Thursday when he travelled strongly, led two furlongs out and drew clear under a hands-and-heels ride, proving value for more than the two-and-a-quarter-length margin after he was eased down.

That dominant display - which earned him the Horse In Focus Flag - underlined that he is in superb order at present and a 5 lb penalty should not stop him completing the hat-trick, mindful that he won a handicap off just a 2 lb lower mark for his previous yard a couple of seasons ago.

19:15 at Newbury

There could be more to come from Giorgio M

George Boughey had a winner at Royal Ascot last week and a double at Pontefract on Sunday to showcase the wellbeing of his string at present and he has solid claims of notching another success with Giorgio M at Beverley on Tuesday.

Giorgio M has shown improved form since being fitted with a tongue tie for his last couple of outings, winning a seven-furlong handicap at Musselburgh and then producing an even better effort when runner-up behind a subsequent winner in a six-furlong handicap at Newmarket last month.

The way Giorgio M stuck to his task at Newmarket, earning the Horse In Focus Flag, suggests that he'll benefit from stepping back up in trip here and this lightly-raced three-year-old looks fairly treated after edging up only 1 lb.

14:47 at Beverley

