Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 11 August

Australian racing
Timeform bring you their three best bets in Australia on Tuesday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Gosford on Tuesday...

"...racing from the same weight as last time, he looks well placed to land the double."

Timeform on Ever So Natural

#6 Ever So Natural - Gosford R5 (06:25)

Ever So Natural got back to his best when landing the odds by a neck over this course and distance last time, finishing well to get up in the final furlong. He is nine years old now but has an enviable record at this track, and racing from the same weight as last time, he looks well placed to land the double. Chazelles finished fifth behind the selection last time but should come on for the run and is expected to be right up there this time. Dodecanese gets the vote for third.

#8 Red Hot - Gosford R6 (07:05)

Red Hot broke his maiden in impressive fashion on his return to action here last month and should have little trouble with the step up in trip as he bids to go back-to-back. Deterge wasn't seen to best effect when fourth at Scone last time and should have more to give this time around, while Riccardo is another who shouldn't be dismissed lightly.

#9 Moccasin Miss - Gosford R7 (07:40)

Moccasin Miss showed plenty of determination to make a winning return to action at Wyong last time, and she looks to have been found a similar race, at a track she enjoys, in which to follow up. Patagonian narrowly missed over slightly further here last time and is a model of consistency, so is expected to make his presence felt, while Sophiella looks a solid each-way prospect.

Recommended bets

#6 Ever So Natural – Gosford R5 (06:25)
#8 Red Hot – Gosford R6 (07:05)
#9 Moccasin Miss – Gosford R7 (07:40)

Gosf (AUS) 11th Aug (R5 1200m Hcap)

Tuesday 11 August, 6.25am

Back Lay
1. Oksal
2. Classic Gaming
3. Mo The Great
4. Cassys Sister
5. Chazelles
6. Ever So Natural
8. Canyonero
9. Dodecanese
10. Deal Master
Gosf (AUS) 11th Aug (R6 1200m CL1)

Tuesday 11 August, 7.05am

Back Lay
1. Dresden Green
2. Budhwar
3. Oakfield Target
4. Dominus
5. Riccardo
6. Deterge
7. Paavo
8. Red Hot
9. Casino Kid
10. Billy Piu Style
11. Make An Offer
12. Outward
13. Rebel Lilly
14. Whaler Bill
Gosf (AUS) 11th Aug (R7 1100m Hcap)

Tuesday 11 August, 7.40am

Back Lay
1. Sophiella
2. Jonny Ge
5. Coco Cuber
6. Patagonian
8. Glamour Fox
9. Moccasin Miss
10. American Salute
11. Kootaloo
12. Perfect Style
13. Can I Rock
14. Tessera
Timeform,

