Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 11 August

#6 Ever So Natural - Gosford R5 (06:25)

Ever So Natural got back to his best when landing the odds by a neck over this course and distance last time, finishing well to get up in the final furlong. He is nine years old now but has an enviable record at this track, and racing from the same weight as last time, he looks well placed to land the double. Chazelles finished fifth behind the selection last time but should come on for the run and is expected to be right up there this time. Dodecanese gets the vote for third.

#8 Red Hot - Gosford R6 (07:05)

Red Hot broke his maiden in impressive fashion on his return to action here last month and should have little trouble with the step up in trip as he bids to go back-to-back. Deterge wasn't seen to best effect when fourth at Scone last time and should have more to give this time around, while Riccardo is another who shouldn't be dismissed lightly.

#9 Moccasin Miss - Gosford R7 (07:40)

Moccasin Miss showed plenty of determination to make a winning return to action at Wyong last time, and she looks to have been found a similar race, at a track she enjoys, in which to follow up. Patagonian narrowly missed over slightly further here last time and is a model of consistency, so is expected to make his presence felt, while Sophiella looks a solid each-way prospect.