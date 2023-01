Tolworth Novices' Hurdle

14:25 Sandown, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Arctic Bresil (Henry de Bromhead/ Rachael Blackmore)

Was an expensive purchase after finishing runner-up on his completed start in Irish points and looked an excellent prospect in going one better in a 22-runner Cork maiden hurdle last month, leading before two out and quickening clear. Much better to come and needs taking seriously.

2. Authorised Speed (Gary Moore/ Jamie Moore)

Useful bumper winner who very easily landed a novice at Lingfield (19.5f) on his hurdling debut in November. Followed up down in trip over this C&D last month, again looking very speedy, and is open to further improvement.

3. Blow Your Wad (Tom Lacey/ Stan Sheppard)

Showed useful form in bumpers without looking totally straightforward, including when fourth in an Aintree Grade 2. Made a good start over hurdles when runner-up at Ascot and went one better at Kempton despite his jumping still lacking fluency. Cheekpieces are on for the first time and he remains capable of better.

4. Colonel Harry (Jamie Snowden/ Gavin Sheehan)

Easy winner of his second start in Irish points (subsequently bought for £130,000) and left his hurdling debut form behind when making all in a C&D novice in November, getting well on top at the finish. Open to further improvement and is worth a shot at this level.

5. L'Astroboy (Evan Williams/ Adam Wedge)

Made a winning start when edging out Tahmuras in a Ffos Las bumper in February and looked a good prospect when maintaining his unbeaten record on his hurdling debut there in November, just shaken up to assert again on the run-in. Open to significant improvement.

6. Nemean Lion (Kerry Lee/ Richard Patrick)

Useful stayer on the Flat in France for Andre Fabre in 2020 and looked an exciting prospect when making a successful debut over hurdles at Hereford. Emerged with credit when runner-up under a penalty in a stronger race at Haydock last time and not taken lightly, for all this is another step up.

7. Tahmuras (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)

Successful pointer who hasn't looked back since finding only L'Astroboy too strong on his debut, winning a Wincanton bumper and both his hurdle starts in impressive fashion. Will go on improving and has strong claims.

8. Ukantango (Olly Murphy/ Aidan Coleman)

Placed in Irish points and won his first three starts under Rules, namely a bumper and a brace of novice hurdles. Improved again when runner-up to Fennor Cross in a Cheltenham Grade 2 in November and it is dangerous to rule out further progress.