Today's Racing News: Cash for Crown as he bids to boost his course record at Newcastle

Some top-class racing on offer on a sunny Thursday, and we head to Newcastle for the feature action as they stage the first of their three-day meeting.

Elsewhere, Nottingham, Leicester and Hamilton hold strong competitive cards while Newmarket host excellent action on their beautiful July course.

Money Talk - Thursday

Money Talk found winner Colony Queen 13/2 SP yesterday at Carlisle and continues to highlight both the Betfair Sportsbook and Exchange big-money moves to keep you in the loop.

13:00 Nottingham - Naughty Nadine 33/1 into 16/1

13:25 Newcastle - Haveyoumissedme 12/1 into 7/1

15:10 Newcastle - Crownthorpe 15/2 into 9/2

19:45 Leicester - Gdaay 8/1 into 16/5

Market say's no!

Which horses at the head of the market are on the drift on the Betfair Sportsbook or Exchange.

14:45 Nottingham - Noble Patron 2/1 OUT 11/4

19:00 Hamilton - Hard Solution 7/4 OUT 9/4

A notable absentee in the 15:55 Nottingham was Bellevarde, who was supported into favourite before being withdrawn as a non-runner.

Mark your Thursday card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places on seven races on Thursday, and they are as follows:

15:45 Newcastle, 15:55 Nottingham, 16:20 Newcastle, 16:30 Nottingham, 18:15 Leicester, 19:00 Hamilton and the 21:00 Hamilton.

Newcastle begins their three-day meeting today with the feature event on Saturday, the Northumberland Plate, for which declarations are due this morning.

Today's race of note is the 15:10 William Hill Seaton Delaval Handicap 0-105, which sees stacks of cash for Crownthorpe, and that race is our feature race of the day below.

Keith Dalgleish out in force today after the 154/1 treble on Wednesday

Trainer Keith Dalgleish landed a 154/1 treble at Carlisle on Wednesday, including with Chichester, who took the historic Carlisle Bell.

The trainer is out in force again today with a total of seven runners across two cards with three at Newcastle, 14:00 Loose Lips, 14:35 Tricky Business and 16:55 Royal Advice as well as four at Hamilton, 19:30 Platinumcard, 19:30 Tristan Da Cunha, 20:00 Finally Mine and 20:30 Ventura Flame.

Iain Jardine, a trainer to keep on side at Hamilton in the 20:30?

He has two representatives and has won the race both times he has entered horses - with a 16/1 shot and a 5/2 chance.

Favourites have won four of the last five in Newmarket's 14:25, so any money could prove significant. Glencora searches for the hattrick, and trainer David Elsworth has booked Ryan Moore for the ride.

While over at Leicester, Charlie Appleby saddles two well-bred horses at 17:45, a race that has been known to produce useful types in the past.

Interesting that James Doyle is not on board the supposed second-string newcomer and is at Newmarket instead. Maybe because Appleby is just two for 18 with first time out two-year-old's at Leicester.

Timeform top tips

The Timeform team head over to Leicester today and offer up three of their best bets on the card.

Race of the day

Today's focus is Newcastle as they kick off three excellent days of action, and the 15:10 William Hill Seaton Delaval Handicap over 1m looks like a juicy affair. Chichester heads the market but won yesterday at Carlisle, so he is an unlikely runner.

No. 1 (4) Orbaan SBK 4/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: David Nolan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 102

Orbaan is a likeable type and deserves respect based on his sole start this season when fifth in the Lincoln.

Connections have opted to give him a wind operation on the back of that effort and now try him in the first time tongue-tie. That suggests to me that they had him spot-on for his return and perhaps weren't happy with the outcome.

He is very lightly raced for a six-year-old and open to vast improvement still. The switch to this surface for the first time is an unknown, and he may just be between a rock and a hard place in terms of his lofty handicap mark of 102.

No. 4 (5) Eagleway (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Ivan Furtado

Jockey: Jane Elliott

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 92

Eagleway ran a belter in the first time hood on his British debut for this yard off the back of a 164 day break in the Victoria Cup and is entitled to improve again.

On that evidence, this handicap mark of 92 isn't beyond him, but he was only one for ten on the all-weather surface in France, so the surface may not see him to the best effect.

He remains one to keep on side, though, and he has some very strong form from across the channel, so he can't be ruled out confidently.

No. 5 (1) Crownthorpe SBK 10/3 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 87

Crownthorpe has an excellent record here at Newcastle and shaped as though he was about to run into a rich vein of form last time in a stronger race than this at Nottingham, and that race has worked out very well.

He is three pounds lower than his last winning handicap mark and has the ideal conditions to repeat the dose, so there won't be any excuses here and looks an attractive price.

Rhys Williams

Our daily tipster Rhys Williams is looking to continue his good form this week and heads over to

Stat of the day

Trainer Tom Tate has a 37.5% place rate with his runners at Newmarket and today runs Equiano Springs 28/1 in the 16:10.

Final Word

Stacks of info in today's column about the day's racing across the country, and that's the way I am going to try and angle this column as we advance.

Ideally, try and provide as many snippets of info from each course as possible in a short and snappy fashion to highlight things that perhaps haven't crossed your mind.

Thursday's are always a good day, with Saturday's final declarations are due at 11:00, so be sure to check out the Betfair Sportsbook around 14:00 to see the early prices.

The Northumberland Plate entries can't come quick enough because it is a right pain in the you know what to go through the 61 entries - it's just too much work.

The interesting factual fact here about the big race on Saturday is that four of the last ten winners of the race have prepped at Chester and none at Royal Ascot.

The big gamble of the race, Dubai Affair could come unstuck?

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

