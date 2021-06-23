To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leicester on Thursday

Epidemic - 18:45 Leicester

Epidemic landed a gamble on his first start for this yard when opening his account in a handicap at Windsor last month and confirmed that improvement when hitting the frame in a useful-looking race at Newmarket last week. He still left the impression he was learning on the job on that occasion, though, and is bred to appreciate this longer trip. Epidemic still looks at the right end of the handicap and another big run is expected.

Wolflet - 19:45 Leicester

Wolflet opened her account for these connections in a handicap on the all-weather at Lingfield in April and has generally held her form well since. She shaped like the best horse at the weights over this trip at Yarmouth last time, probably doing too much too soon in the early stages but travelling through the mid-section as though ahead of her mark. She races from the same mark now and a similar performance will see her bang in the mix.

Wudashudacuda - 20:15 Leicester

Wudashudacuda has raced solely on the turf so far, but he showed much improved form to open his account at Wolverhampton last time, and the manner of that performance suggests he has more to offer. He got a clearer run through than some kept out wide, but he was very strong at the finish and is worth chancing to follow up on turf debut.


Smart Stat

Epidemic - 18:45 Newmarket

22% - George Boughey's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Recommended bets

Back Epidemic @ 4.03/1 in the 18:45 at Leicester
Back Wolflet @ 3.55/2 in the 19:45 at Leicester
Back Wudashudacuda @ 6.05/1 in the 20:15 at Leicester

