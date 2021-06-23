Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leicester on Thursday

Epidemic - 18:45 Leicester

Epidemic landed a gamble on his first start for this yard when opening his account in a handicap at Windsor last month and confirmed that improvement when hitting the frame in a useful-looking race at Newmarket last week. He still left the impression he was learning on the job on that occasion, though, and is bred to appreciate this longer trip. Epidemic still looks at the right end of the handicap and another big run is expected.

No. 10 (8) Epidemic (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 63

Wolflet - 19:45 Leicester

Wolflet opened her account for these connections in a handicap on the all-weather at Lingfield in April and has generally held her form well since. She shaped like the best horse at the weights over this trip at Yarmouth last time, probably doing too much too soon in the early stages but travelling through the mid-section as though ahead of her mark. She races from the same mark now and a similar performance will see her bang in the mix.

No. 5 (6) Wolflet SBK 2/1 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 65

Wudashudacuda - 20:15 Leicester

Wudashudacuda has raced solely on the turf so far, but he showed much improved form to open his account at Wolverhampton last time, and the manner of that performance suggests he has more to offer. He got a clearer run through than some kept out wide, but he was very strong at the finish and is worth chancing to follow up on turf debut.