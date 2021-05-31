Today's Racing News: A bank holiday banquet for punters with eight race meetings on Monday

Hungover from Sunday Funday? Don't worry, there's plenty of action to keep you on the sofa and in front of the TV today.

Racing comes from Leicester, Chelmsford, Windsor and Redcar on the flat while Huntingdon and Cartmel provide the jumps action.

Across the Irish sea, Punchestown and Roscommon are your port of calls for a mix of jumps and flat racing to complete the bank holiday banquet fit for a king.

Where is today's feature action?

It's not easy to negotiate such a busy day of racing, so let's get you straight to the country's leading events.

Leicester have a good all-rounder, but their feature race is the 15:25 6f Welcomm Communications Handicap, in which a field of six goes to post.

The exciting Twilight Calls 2.89/5 heads the market on his handicap debut and will look to defy an opening mark of 87. He is 10lbs better off with debut adversary, Nelson Gay, 5.95/1 in what looks like a cracker, but he should surely win.

Windsor host an excellent Monday afternoon card with their feature event at 15:55 1m2f Fitzdares Says Farewell To Barney Curley Handicap.

The John Gosden trained Faisal 2.56/4 will look to keep his unbeaten record intact as he makes his seasonal return and takes his first step into handicap company off an opening mark of 95.

It's a busy eight race card at Redcar, and their feature meeting is today's race of the day. See below.

Chelmsford City has a nine-race card to keep punters entertained, where undoubtedly the best race of the day is the 16:15 7f Become A Member At CCR Handicap.

Highfield Princess' 9/2 is long gone but returns to the venue she has scored three times from four runs and will look to back up her emphatic victory at Haydock just three days ago under a five-pound penalty.

Don't forget the jumpers!

The pick of the summer jumps action comes from Cartmel with their 16:10 2m5f Molson Coors Handicap Chase 0-140, in which Demi Sang 5.49/2 will look to boost his 2-4 course record.

And that's not even half of it...and breathe.

Timeform tee you up with their top tips from Windsor

The Timeform team heads to Windsor, and they have sought out their three best bets for today's action.

Read what the guys have to say here.

Race of the day

Lovely to land an excellent winner on Friday with Dalanijujo but no time to dwell - Redcar's 16:40 1m2f Zetland Gold Cup Handicap Class 2 looks the hottest ticket in town on Monday.

No. 3 (6) Hartswood SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Paul Hanagan

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 94

Hartswood is a progressive four-year-old for Richard Fahey and has suggested on a few occasions that a step up further in trip would be beneficial. He holds some strong form lines, notably from York last term, and he took a step forward from his seasonal return at that same venue last time.

He certainly isn't a one-course horse, and the drying ground is a positive for his chances. He has this new trip as a source of potential improvement, but he has struggled to get his head in front, so this trip needs to work the magic.

No. 8 (4) Makram (Ire) SBK 16/5 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Roger Charlton

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 88

The unexposed Makram has been a little in and out for trainer Roger Charlton. Still he posted a career-best effort when splitting two progressive horses at York on his first attempt at this trip, and that performance suggested he was capable of winning a similar race such as this.

He is undoubtedly better than this handicap mark of 88 and bred to excel over this longer trip, so today's conditions could prove ideal, and he will saddle my cash.

No. 14 (13) Baryshnikov SBK 12/1 EXC 17 Trainer: David Barron

Jockey: Andrew Mullen

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 3lbs

OR: 84

Baryshnikov is on a steep upward curve and needed every yard of the 1m2f trip at Chester to get back to winning ways, so this stiff track will play to his strengths.

The ceiling of his ability is yet unknown, and a 3lb rise for his latest win could prove lenient, but this is a more competitive race and his first crack at a class 2 race.

Rhys Williams welcomes a new week with two selections including one at massive 28/1

Our top tipster Rhys Williams has analysed the day's racing and heads over to Ireland for his two selections today.

Read Rhys' column here.

Stat of the day

Jockey Saffie Osborne has won four times from five rides on twelve-year-old Pettochside 10.519/2, yielding a massive return of investment of 648% - the pair partner up again in the 15:20 Windsor.

Money Talk

Money talk is back for a brand new week to bring you up to date with the market movers on the Betfair Sportsbook and Exchange.

So who are today's money plays?

14:45 - Windsor - Astaroth 12/1 into 7/1

15:15 - Huntingdon - Lord Apparelli 10/1 into 4/1

16:15 - Chelmsford - Highfield Princess 9/2 into 85/40

19:00 - Punchestown - Cool Colonnade 33/1 into 12/1

Epsom Derby just five days away

The Epsom Derby is just five days away, and in a recent interview on Luck On Sunday, Aidan O'Brien stated that not all of his entrants would run.

There are currently 28 entries for the Derby on Saturday, and Aidan O'Brien trains eight, including the two market leaders, Bolshoi Ballet and High Definition.

These are due to be cut today as we hit the five-day entry stage and confirmation stage.

Today is the final chance for horses to be supplemented in the race, usually at a cost equivalent to the 4th place prize money.

I've had an ante-post bet on Southern Lights at 51.050/1 with the Sportsbook- so keep your fingers crossed for me he runs!

Check out all the future race markets on the Betfair Sportbook here and get ahead of the game.

Dudman hoping for a knockout blow at Punchestown with an 80/1 double

Al Dudman continues his search for a big priced winning double, and has two Betfair boosted selections from Punchestown this evening.

Read Dudman's double here.

Final Word

Plenty of talk at the moment of racing needing a revamp of the calendar, and I couldn't agree more.

Those writing the program are out of touch and missed a golden opportunity this weekend by not promoting a big UK flat event on Sunday - something they should be doing every year on this bank holiday weekend.

Instead, they crammed six meetings into today.

Sunday is the day most people will be out to enjoy the bank holiday weekend and looking for activities, not on Monday. People want to prepare to go back to work and relax on their final day off.

They continue to talk about "making racing accessible to more people" yet can't even provide a Sunday race meeting on the flat in the UK on a bank holiday?

Come on, less talk, more action.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7