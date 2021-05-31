To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Multiple: Two boosted Punchestown runners for Monday night 80/1 double

Punchestown
Alan has picked out a boosted double at Punchestown tonight

Our daily tipster brings two selections to the table this Bank Holiday, with selections over in Ireland...

"The 9yo mare is a summer horse, so it's best ignoring he three previous efforts where she was beaten by 27L, 66L and 20L."

Demi can dance to win

19:00 Punchestown - Back Demi Plie

Demi Plie looks to have a good opportunity tonight to exploit a lower hurdles' mark, and can justify her price at the top of the betting for the 19:00.

Running in the green and gold of JP McManus, regular pilot Aine O'Connor knows her well with her 5lb claim. Indeed, she has executed front-running tactics before on this mare, and I think they suit.

Her second to Elimay at Fairyhouse over fences is the best form on offer here as that was a career best, and her rating of 113 looks a stand-out.

Raise a glass to Slainte

20:00 Punchestown - Back Slainte And Thanks

Garrett Ahern has had a winner in the last two weeks, and that's from a solitary runner sent out. Few in this handicap can boast a 100% strike-rate!

This is a tough race with 25 runners so I would recommend playing an each-way double with the earlier selection on split stakes with Slainte And Thanks for the closer.

The 9yo mare is a summer horse, so it's best ignoring he three previous efforts where she was beaten by 27L, 66L and 20L.

These tight tracks seem to suit her, and front-running tactics suit as they worked a treat when she won at Tipperary last summer from a mark of 87. She scored readily in that with a clever ride out wide on occasions, and with a return to a more suitable trip this evening, she can hit the frame.

Daily Racing Mulitple P and L

March: -20.15
April: - 12.25
May: +39.00

Overall: +6.60

Recommended bets

Back Demi Plie n the 19:00 at Punchestown @ 4.57/2
Back Slainte And Thanks in the 20:00 at Punchestown @ 15.014/1

