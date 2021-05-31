- Trainer: Padraig Roche, Ireland
- Jockey: Miss A. B. O'Connor
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 9lbs
- OR: 113
Daily Racing Multiple: Two boosted Punchestown runners for Monday night 80/1 double
Our daily tipster brings two selections to the table this Bank Holiday, with selections over in Ireland...
"The 9yo mare is a summer horse, so it's best ignoring he three previous efforts where she was beaten by 27L, 66L and 20L."
Demi can dance to win
19:00 Punchestown - Back Demi Plie
Demi Plie looks to have a good opportunity tonight to exploit a lower hurdles' mark, and can justify her price at the top of the betting for the 19:00.
Running in the green and gold of JP McManus, regular pilot Aine O'Connor knows her well with her 5lb claim. Indeed, she has executed front-running tactics before on this mare, and I think they suit.
Her second to Elimay at Fairyhouse over fences is the best form on offer here as that was a career best, and her rating of 113 looks a stand-out.
Raise a glass to Slainte
20:00 Punchestown - Back Slainte And Thanks
Garrett Ahern has had a winner in the last two weeks, and that's from a solitary runner sent out. Few in this handicap can boast a 100% strike-rate!
This is a tough race with 25 runners so I would recommend playing an each-way double with the earlier selection on split stakes with Slainte And Thanks for the closer.
The 9yo mare is a summer horse, so it's best ignoring he three previous efforts where she was beaten by 27L, 66L and 20L.
These tight tracks seem to suit her, and front-running tactics suit as they worked a treat when she won at Tipperary last summer from a mark of 87. She scored readily in that with a clever ride out wide on occasions, and with a return to a more suitable trip this evening, she can hit the frame.
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Daily Racing Mulitple P and L
March: -20.15
April: - 12.25
May: +39.00
Overall: +6.60