Daily Racing Multiple: Two boosted Punchestown runners for Monday night 80/1 double

Demi can dance to win

19:00 Punchestown - Back Demi Plie

No. 4 Demi Plie (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Padraig Roche, Ireland

Jockey: Miss A. B. O'Connor

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 113

Demi Plie looks to have a good opportunity tonight to exploit a lower hurdles' mark, and can justify her price at the top of the betting for the 19:00.

Running in the green and gold of JP McManus, regular pilot Aine O'Connor knows her well with her 5lb claim. Indeed, she has executed front-running tactics before on this mare, and I think they suit.

Her second to Elimay at Fairyhouse over fences is the best form on offer here as that was a career best, and her rating of 113 looks a stand-out.

Raise a glass to Slainte

20:00 Punchestown - Back Slainte And Thanks

No. 2 Slainte And Thanks (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: G. Ahern, Ireland

Jockey: D. E. Mullins

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 90

Garrett Ahern has had a winner in the last two weeks, and that's from a solitary runner sent out. Few in this handicap can boast a 100% strike-rate!

This is a tough race with 25 runners so I would recommend playing an each-way double with the earlier selection on split stakes with Slainte And Thanks for the closer.

The 9yo mare is a summer horse, so it's best ignoring he three previous efforts where she was beaten by 27L, 66L and 20L.

These tight tracks seem to suit her, and front-running tactics suit as they worked a treat when she won at Tipperary last summer from a mark of 87. She scored readily in that with a clever ride out wide on occasions, and with a return to a more suitable trip this evening, she can hit the frame.