Build your Free Bet Pot for Cheltenham: Betfair's Tipstars' Battle returns

For those of you wanting some tips to help you build your pot, you've come to the right place. Our Tipstars' Battle returns with four new competitors, all looking to topple last year's champion, Chris Loader.

However, this time round there's a twist.

One tipstar will be knocked out every week, if they are bottom of the pile. Who will make the final three for the final showdown?

Before the competition kicks off this Saturday, we thought we'd introduce our new tipstars, starting with the reigning champion...

"It was great being part of the Betfair Tipstar competition last Autumn and went right down to the wire. I'm sure it's going to be hard work with many twists and turns in the bid to defend my crown. I having been working in the racing industry since 2018 in a variety of roles but I've always enjoyed doing previews and tipping work. I also run my YouTube Channel called Lucky Loaders 15 and the In The Saddle podcast."

"I'm a lifelong horse racing fan who has been lucky to turn my passion into a job. A fully-trained journalist starting out at regional level over ten years ago, I am now part of The Mirror's team producing content for online and print. My colleagues are great to work with and in this industry no day is ever the same. I love trying to work out the best angle for a particular story and unearthing a value tip for a big race. I have also been placed in the national Racing Post Naps competition. It is a six-month marathon, so this distance may be a bit short!"

"I'm 27 years old, based in Worcestershire, not too far from arguably the best racecourse in the country, Cheltenham. My passion for horse racing began when I was a Manager for a bookmakers back in 2015 and also worked promo during Cheltenham Festival, so I managed to find myself amongst racing fans and feel the buzz (unfortunately this was also during the era of Annie Power's fall!)."

"I tend to try and pick bigger prices when looking for horses to back, which means this competition could definitely go either way for me!"

"After winning the Racing TV Tipstar competition in 2017, I have been lucky enough to gain some really exciting opportunities in the racing media. A live punditry slot alongside Ruby Walsh on Racing TV was soon followed by a weekly column in The Racing Paper."

"I was front page news after going through the card at Lingfield in November 2018, which would have paid out as a 12,000/1 accumulator. Tipping for The Sportsman and The Betting Directory followed and I have just finished a two year stint as the resident tipster for HorseRacing.net. During the Flat season, I take part in punters panels at my local racecourse, Nottingham, and often deliver tipster talks in hospitality boxes at Nottingham and Newmarket."

"I have a wealth of experience within the betting industry and will be representing Betfair in their latest Tipstar competition. I worked closely with a professional gambler in Scotland in my early years. The game has evolved since then with exchanges, but this was a great introduction to the betting industry. Currently, I am working as a sports analyst for Betfair and representing Betting.Betfair, Talksport, and Racing Post Live when called upon. During the lockdown, I created the successful racing podcast "In The Saddle Podcast" with the previous winner of Tipstar Chris Loader. Good luck to all participants in this year's Tipstar competition."