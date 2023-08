Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Free bet for customers betting £5 on multis. T&Cs apply.

#1 Saratoga Kisses - Finger Lakes, R1 (18:15)

SARATOGA KISSES was an easy winner of a similar contest last time and is hard to oppose in follow up bid. Tivoli Gardens was never a factor on seasonal reappearance but should come on plenty and can chase the selection home. Stay Home Mama can fill the places once more.

#5 Heavenly Appointed - Delaware Park, R5 (19:30)

HEAVENLY APPOINTED gets significant class relief and can earn her diploma at the third attempt after a fine effort at Saratoga last month. Treasured Gem posted a good time last time out and can come out best of the remainder. Brooklyn Girl is another that comes into the reckoning.

#2 Buckeye Belle - Belterra Park, R7 (21:25)

BUCKEYE BELLE had daylight back to the rest when making a winning debut last month and can double up stretching out in distance. Mizzen The Point was a comfortable winner at the second attempt last time and can give the selection most to think about switching to turf. Chica Chula also needs consideration.