Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#6 Mixter Jensen - Belterra Park, R3 (18:05)

MIXTER JENSEN dead-heated for first last time in a better race and must have a good chance on these terms. Whiskey Helps is facing an easier assignment than last time and looks second best back on dirt. Rollin So Perfect may have to settle for a minor role.

#8 Lake Mills - Hawthorne, R2 (20:57)

LAKE MILLS has an excellent chance at the weights and could be the one to beat despite a high draw. Roger McQueen is less up against it on this occasion and is also likely to be on the premises. Lucky Shot can complete the places.

#2 Hightail Cowboy - Canterbury Park, R3 (00:05)

HIGHTAIL COWBOY is starting out for a new barn and can get back to winning ways after a few near misses of late. Last Martini is interesting on the pick of his form and can chase the selection home. Thick Haze gets class relief and is another to consider.