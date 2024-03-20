Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 20 March
Timeform highlight the best bets at in the US on Wednesday.
-
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US
-
Parx Racing - R2 (17:07) - Back #1 Ava K's Boy
AVA K'S BOY drops back into a low-level claimer and looks the one to beat. Lord Uhtred goes well at this venue and is a contender too. R Goodtime Charlie has been running well for his new barn and also commands scrutiny.
Parx Racing - R3 (17:34)- Back #3 Mischievous Juan
MISCHIEVOUS JUAN will be hard to beat on these terms and shapes as the one to catch in this claimer. Nick The Cardshark makes appeal on barn debut and is likely to be thereabouts as well, while Porsupuesto returned to form at this level last time and is also entitled to consideration.
Parx Racing - R7 (19:26) - Back #8 Powwa Of Love
POWWA OF LOVE is in a rich vein of form having won three of her last four starts and can't be ignored to add to that in this spot. Whyisshesoolucky had a good season last year and can emerge second best on return, whilst Scott Alaia is also an interesting runner for a barn going well at present.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.