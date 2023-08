Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#4 Miami Chrome - Finger Lakes, R1 (18:15)

MIAMI CHROME goes well at this venue and must have a good chance on these terms. Candy Zip's barn is having a good spell here and is taken to get second in his follow up attempt. Production Credit can chase them both home.

#8 Parkerness - Delaware Park, R6 (20:00)

PARKERNESS represents a trainer who knows the time of day with his horses, so it looks significant that he's in this spot for his turf debut. Coronova represents a trainer with a fine record here and is taken to get second. Big Louie can see out the 1-2-3.

#2 Timehascome - Hawthorne, R2 (20:57)

TIMEHASCOME has to be of serious interest given his strike rate at this venue and should make a bold show from a better draw this time. Rivzonaroll gets further class relief and should make a bold bid from the front. Swiss Guard won last time and may have to settle for a place.