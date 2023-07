#1 Doin'ittherightway - Delaware Park, R6 (20:00)

DOIN'ITTHERIGHTWAY made a winning debut for this barn two starts back and can quickly resume winning ways getting class relief. Paradise Pride was a clear winner in the slop last time and is our second choice. Private Network shouldn't be far away either.

#2 Gun Rush - Hawthorne, R8 (23:39)

GUN RUSH is unbeaten from four starts on dirt and it's hard to oppose him at present. Gita's Lad may find this assignment a bit easier than of late and appeals as best of the remainder. Jeff The Lion has been holding his form well and is another who demands consideration.

#4 P H Factor - Penn National, R4 (00:28)

P H FACTOR is fast and could be hard to stop getting class relief. He's versatile as far as surface is concerned and could prove difficult to peg back. Crazy Kater is partnered by a top course rider and appeals most of the rest. My Friend Frank can't be ignored on just second start this year.