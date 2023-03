#11 Lookinassah - Gulfstream Park, R1 (17:10)

LOOKINASSAH was beaten a neck in a similar contest over course and distance last time, and though he must navigate a wide draw, he appeals as being the one to side with. Phobia has run well the last twice and appeals as best of the rest.

#5 Alizee - Tampa Bay Downs, R6 (19:58)

ALIZEE has really come into her own back on dirt of late and has fine claims of extending her good run of form. Pretty Rachel enters calculations on strike rate here alone and appeals as best of the remainder returning to this distance. Daily Briefing isn't out of it either on debut for a barn in top form.

#3 Yellow Dress - Penn National, R3 (23:58)

YELLOW DRESS has an excellent chance at the weights and seems likely to take the beating with a small drop in class. Platinum Promise is lightly raced and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home. Protectthewitness may well be a player for minor money on second start back from an absence.