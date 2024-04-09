Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 9 April
Timeform pick out the three best bets at from the US on Tuesday.
-
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US
-
Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival
Will Rogers Downs - R3 (20:09) - Back #2 Missin Hollywood
MISSIN HOLLYWOOD should get a good setup and can follow up in this allowance contest. Uptown Social has run well of late in some better races and shades it as best of the remainder. He Said Wait gets class relief and is also worth consideration.
Parx Racing - R7 (20:26) - Back #8 Egypt
EGYPT gets class relief in this spot and can earn his diploma at the sixth attempt. Coalville will appreciate the return to this distance and is a contender too, while Tricolour can see out the three.
Will Rogers Downs - R6 (21:30) - Back #6 Forty Strangers
FORTY STRANGERS was narrowly beaten last time and makes most appeal for a barn going well at present. Latent Shadow returns after a break and, with few miles on the clock, looks a big danger, while Suppose You Dream should also be on the premises.
Get a completely FREE Horse Racing bet on Day 1 and 2 of Aintree
Opt-in requried. For new and existing customers, claim your completely FREE Horse Racing bet on the first two days of the Grand National Festival at Aintree. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.