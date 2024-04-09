Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 9 April

Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

MISSIN HOLLYWOOD should get a good setup and can follow up in this allowance contest. Uptown Social has run well of late in some better races and shades it as best of the remainder. He Said Wait gets class relief and is also worth consideration.

EGYPT gets class relief in this spot and can earn his diploma at the sixth attempt. Coalville will appreciate the return to this distance and is a contender too, while Tricolour can see out the three.

FORTY STRANGERS was narrowly beaten last time and makes most appeal for a barn going well at present. Latent Shadow returns after a break and, with few miles on the clock, looks a big danger, while Suppose You Dream should also be on the premises.