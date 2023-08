#2 Miss Stones - Finger Lakes, R1 (18:15)

MISS STONES is of major interest on barn debut and has strong claims to land a second career success getting class relief. Road To Royalty has finished runner-up at this level on last three starts and may have to settle for second best again. Tekila fill the places.

#1 Three Two Zone - Finger Lakes, R5 (20:11)

THREE TWO ZONE is a stakes-placed horse and jumps off the page as the obvious winner dropping into this basement-grade claimer. Bustin The Rules stepped up on recent run last time and can chase the selection home. Noble Endeavor has an absence to overcome but isn't completely out of it.

#5 Timmins - Fort Erie, R3 (22:26)

TIMMINS hails from a barn who do well here and can go one better after a narrow defeat last time. Lunatica has been placed on last three starts and can fill the runner-up spot. Hear Me Knocking has few miles on the clock and can go well returned to the dirt.