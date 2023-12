Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Disco Devil hasn't been in top form of late but this is just his second start for a new barn and it's possible his new trainer will find the key to him sooner rather than later. Big John may be the one to run him closest, while Mr Sandman is also up there.

Traders Luck had no luck last time when he stumbled and unseated his rider at the start but he was a good C&D winner before then and can get back on track today. Dixie's Two Stents looks the main threat, while Magicinthemoonlight makes up the three.

Rolls Royce Joyce was another who had no luck last time either, also unseating at the start, but she was in good nick prior to then and looks the one to beat in this low-level claimer. Afleet Div is another to consider, while Gavichi is another that should go well.