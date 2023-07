#6 Esor - Parx Racing, R1 (17:40)

ESOR has won twice from four starts since joining this barn and looks worth another wager. Ouch Ouch Ouch is facing an easier assignment than last time and is taken for the forecast. He'ssosubtle was narrowly denied last time and should be on the premises again.

#3 Iyiyi - Parx Racing, R4 (19:01)

IYIYI took advantage of conditions in this class last time and is weighted to go well again. Speightster's Gold has found only one too good on her last three starts and again appeals as best of the remainder. Valuable Breigh is another not dismissed lightly.

#4 Lets Run Two - Fort Erie, R1 (21:30)

LETS RUN TWO has failed to land the spoils the last twice despite taking money but has much of what we are looking for in this. J M R Gemma has had just two runs this year and is taken to get second turned out again quickly. Penniesfromabove returned with a win and should give another good account.