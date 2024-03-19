Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 19 March
Timeform highlight the best bets at in the US on Tuesday.
Parx Racing - R9 (20:20) - Back #6 Grace Reformed
GRACE REFORMED looks the clear pick at the weights and can add to her sole success in this spot. Burning Embers won a similar contest last time and could well emerge as best of the rest, while April Clover is another who demands consideration.
Will Rogers Downs - R7 (20:57) - Back #5 Lake Bee
LAKE BEE rarely runs a bad race and looks to have an excellent chance at the weights of landing this state-bred stakes. Legacy Account has been off the track for four months but can emerge best of the remainder. Norway Beach is another who is entitled to consideration in this spot.
Turf Paradise - R8 (23:17) - Back #4 Grease Missle
GREASE MISSLE is chasing the hat-trick and will be hard to beat on these terms. Perfect Mischief returned with a fine effort and makes appeal on barn debut, so is taken to chase the selection home, while Lotsa Steel can make the three.
