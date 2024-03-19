Tony Calvin Tips

Serial Winners

Daryl Carter Tips

Kevin Blake Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 19 March

US racing
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform highlight the best bets at in the US on Tuesday.

GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5

New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Alan Dudman Antepost Tips: Back two soft ground horses for Saturday's Lincoln

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is in the Hunter Chase at Exeter

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Truckers Lodge has completed his National Hunt journey

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore: Potentially more to come from Belle The Lioness

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/1 Williams has a winner in waiting with Snootie

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin is sweet on 16/1 chance at Uttoxeter

More Horse Racing Tips