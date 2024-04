Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

SHELL BELLE has rejoined the powerful Jamie Ness barn and gets the nod in this claimer. Luli's Dancer may find this race setup more to her liking and looks second best. Appealingtothe Eye is taken for the third.

POWWA OF LOVE is running well at present and is weighted to make yet another bold show in this spot. Cause I Said has been claimed once again and is next on our list, whilst Decoupage merits respect as well after some good runs.

SIR FLATTER is a big player on barn debut and would be folly to overlook in this low-level claimer. Go Laker Go is taking a massive drop in class and looks the likeliest to finish second. Prince Otto could complete the first three at a big price.