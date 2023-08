Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#2 Dichotomy - Belterra Park, R4 (18:35)

DICHOTOMY completed the hat-trick at Mountaineer last time and makes most appeal starting out for a new barn. Northern Alliance is gradually coming to hand with each run this year and is our second pick. Belle of St. John can follow the first two home.

#5 Lanalikeschoochoos - Belterra Park, R7 (20:10)

LANALIKESCHOOCHOOS has been knocking on the door of late and can record a second career success for a barn in good form at present. Sure Enough is taking a massive drop in class and appeals most of the rest. Soulstone can see out the 1-2-3.

#3 Striking Moon - Fort Erie, R4 (22:54)

STRIKING MOON was running well at this level when last seen on dirt and looks the way to go. Venomous State is facing an easier assignment than last time and looks second best. Money Matters has done well for this barn and also needs consideration.