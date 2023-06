#4 Hero Tiger - Finger Lakes, R2 (18:44)

HERO TIGER has done most of his racing in a better class and comes with more pros than con in this low-grade claimer. Harrison Knows can make presence felt if back on song, whilst Massey Hall has shown he retains his ability.

#2 First Money - Parx Racing, R4 (19:01)

FIRST MONEY failed to repeat his debut effort on next two subsequent outings but is of major interest getting class relief on barn debut. Dudley Dickerson ran well on only previous try at this level and looks the likeliest runner-up switching back to dirt.

#9 Malibu Star - Parx Racing, R9 (21:20)

MALIBU STAR has been in superb form of late over course and distance and is hard to oppose attempting the five-timer. Dreaming of Gerry has an excellent strike rate at this track and could well emerge as best of the rest. Simovitch has been in good form and also has claims.