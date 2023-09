Three best bets in the US from Timeform

PEACELOVENKARMA was in good form at Monmouth and is of major interest in this for her new barn. Xenatown gets class relief and appeals as best of the rest. Live Aid may have to settle for minor money as she attempts to follow up from last time.

THIS ROUND'S MINE takes another drop in class and could prove hard to catch under usual front-running tactics. Lean On E is of interest on barn debut and should also go close. Awesome Pal can outrun her odds if back on song and chase the first two home.

PARAMOUNT PRINCE won the first leg of the Canadian Triple Crown last time and, though he makes his dirt debut, is hard to see past as he looks to add this valuable event to his record. Stanley House ran well behind the selection last time and is taken to get second. Velocitor can fill the places.